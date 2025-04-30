FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's ZOLTAN BATHORY Shows Off His Las Vegas Castle In First Episode Of 'Headbanger Homes'

Rock Feed has announced the launch of its brand-new original series "Headbanger Homes", created to celebrate the incredible milestone of reaching one million YouTube subscribers. This new series marks the next evolution of Rock Feed's programming — offering fans exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to the lifestyles of the world's biggest entertainers.

From jaw-dropping homes and state-of-the-art recording studios to high-powered cars and unexpected surprises, "Headbanger Homes" takes viewers inside the personal spaces of rock and metal's most iconic names.

Episode one featuring Zoltan Bathory, founding guitarist of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH. Bathory invites Rock Feed inside his newly renovated Las Vegas mega-mansion — transformed into a full-blown castle, complete with secret doorways, an underground studio and a jaw-dropping luxury car collection. Fans will also recognize Zoltan as a playable character in "Call Of Duty", adding yet another layer to his rock star persona.

In a 2020 interview with Kerrang! magazine, Zoltan stated about his accomplishments: "If my 10-year-old self could see me now, he would find it surreal. It is surreal. Lots of people say they'll follow their crazy dreams, but not everyone believes they can come true. Over the years, as I've gotten to achieve all these ‘impossible' goals, I've created this cycle of fulfilment: dream it, wish it, work for it, achieve it. I've trained myself to dare to dream. When I say that nothing is impossible, I truly believe it."

Bathory, who was born in Hungary but moved to the United States when he was 20 years old, stated about his upbringing: "Hungary was very much a socialist, communist country. We had one TV channel that started at noon and ended at midnight. It didn't broadcast on Mondays at all, and it showed no rock or metal music. As kids we'd beat the crap out of each other because there was nothing else to do. The one thing Hungary did give me was a heavy-duty education. I knew that if I wanted to get out, I needed to be faster, stronger and better educated than everyone else. I read hundreds of books. If I hadn't, I would have been just another cog in the machine."

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is a multi-platinum, chart-topping hard rock band known for its high-energy performances and impactful music (over 12 billion all-time streams). The band has held firmly to a Top 3 position on the Billboard Hard Rock charts for the last five years. During that time, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH also amassed a record-setting 11 Billboard mainstream Rock Airplay #1s in a row, the longest run of leading consecutive entries in the history of Mainstream Rock Airplay. FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has achieved 28 Top 10 hit singles, 16 No. 1 singles and released nine consecutive studio albums since 2007, seven of which were certified gold or platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America),as well as two chart-topping greatest-hits albums. Having become one of the most recognizable names in music, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH frequently plays all major festivals, sells out arenas around the world and recently concluded a two-year stadium tour across Europe and North America with METALLICA. With a loyal global fan base, the band has consistently demonstrated their commitment to making a difference in the world by raising significant funds for various organizations.