ACCEPT's WOLF HOFFMANN On 'The True Meaning Of Happiness'

In a new interview with Brocarde, ACCEPT guitarist Wolf Hoffmann was asked if he has reached that point in his career where he no longer concerns himself with other people's opinions. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm working on it. I think that's actually the true meaning of happiness, if you stop thinking about — if you don't give a shit about certain things. I mean, you're supposed to give a shit about a lot of things, but at some point, if you're really secure in yourself, then you say, 'You know what? This is me, and deal with it.'"

Asked if he has ever gotten trolled by people on social media, Wolf replied: "Well, honestly, I stay away from it. I post the occasional stuff, but if I were to read every comment about everything that we do, I think it can spiral out of control and you can drive yourself mad because there's always gonna be somebody who says something nasty about you in this day and age, for sure. So I guess you've gotta believe in what you do and just put your best foot forward. And then let the chips fall where they may. Because you can't please everybody; that's a given."

As previously reported, ACCEPT will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2025-2026. To mark this mammoth milestone, the band will ring in the band's golden birthday with a very unique anniversary tour at the end of 2025. An anniversary album will be released early 2026.

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, ACCEPT is embarking on a spectacular world tour that will take fans on a musical metal journey through time. Fans can look forward to a unique stage show with surprise guests, all the classic hits from the band's history as well as rarely performed songs.

In spring 2026, ACCEPT will release a special album that covers the band's entire musical history. This anniversary album will contain a carefully curated selection of the best ACCEPT songs from the last five decades, re-recorded — partly with well-known surprise musical guests and colleagues, as well as with some rare tracks that have not been played so often before.

Over the past five decades, ACCEPT has sold millions of albums and inspired countless musicians. Their energetic live performances and iconic albums such as "Balls To The Wall", "Restless And Wild" and "Metal Heart" have left a lasting mark on the heavy metal genre. Hoffmann's guitar style and musical vision have made the band one of the most respected on the heavy metal scene.

After a hiatus in the band's career, Wolf was introduced to New Jersey singer Mark Tornillo in 2009. The chemistry and fit between them was so remarkable, ACCEPT reformed and almost immediately rose to global success with chart-topping albums. ACCEPT continues to be celebrated for each of their new records with Mark, who is now the longest-reigning frontman of ACCEPT, placing the Hoffmann-Tornillo partnership firmly in the Metal Hall Of Fame.

For decades, ACCEPT has been recognized as a guarantee of high quality and each of their albums has reached the top of the charts, delivering energy, melodies, killer riffs and an impressively powerful stage presence for 50 years.

ACCEPT's latest album, "Humanoid", was released on April 26 via Napalm Records. The LP was once again produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by critically acclaimed heavy metal producer Andy Sneap.

ACCEPT and KK'S PRIEST have joined forces for a North American tour. The run kicked off on August 31 in Los Angeles, California, visiting a slew of major cities in the USA and Canada — such as Toronto, Montreal, New York and Nashville — before coming to an end in San Francisco, California on October 7.

Tornillo joined ACCEPT in 2009 as the replacement for the band's original lead singer, Udo Dirkscheider. He can be heard on ACCEPT's last six studio albums, "Blood Of The Nations" (2010),"Stalingrad" (2012),"Blind Rage" (2014),"The Rise Of Chaos" (2017),2021's "Too Mean To Die" and 2024's "Humanoid".