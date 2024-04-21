ACCEPT's WOLF HOFFMANN: 'We Have To Do Something' To Celebrate Band's 50th Anniversary

In a new interview with Metal Pilgrim, ACCEPT guitarist Wolf Hoffmann spoke about the fact that the band will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2026. He said: "It's mind-blowing. If you would've told me that when I started this as a teenager that I would be still be doing this 50 years later, I [would have said], 'You're nuts. It's impossible. No.' But here we are."

Asked if ACCEPT plans to do anything extraordinary and special for the band's 50th anniversary, Wolf said: "Yes, because everybody's asking for it. You're not the first one. I mean, I've done a lot of interviews now for this album. Everybody wants to know what we're doing for the 50th anniversary. And I think we have to do something, but I haven't even thought about it yet. No, I honestly haven't."

He added: "A lot of fans also tell us we should do special shows with just playing some songs from the new era with [singer] Mark [Tornillo], because we've got so many great songs on these last six albums that we could definitely pull that off easily. That'd be a very unique show."

Asked if it feels like, because of the break ACCEPT had in the early 2000s before reforming with a new lineup, that he has been part of "almost two different bands", Hoffmann said: "Not for me, because I've been in both, and to me it's a continuation, just with different lineups and such. But it is definitely two different eras. I would definitely see that. And oddly enough, when I think about the old times that includes the the '70s, the '80s and the '90s, I think about a lot of ups and downs and breaks, and it's kind of all over the place, but the last six albums with Mark is almost like a straight line to me, in my mind. When we reunited and [2010's] 'Blood Of The Nations' came out, and ever since then it's been smooth sailing in a stylistic way and also success kind of way. It's been going really, really well, steady up and there was no left or right turns. It was really just going straight-forward."

Due on April 26 via Napalm Records, ACCEPT's new album, "Humanoid", was once again produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by critically acclaimed heavy metal producer Andy Sneap.

Fans can immerse themselves in the upcoming album on an interactive web site, where they can reprogram the robot that is featured on the album cover, and discover different parts of the album in the process. Pre-save "Humanoid" now to gain access to the web site here.

ACCEPT recently announced a massive European headline tour, with more than 20 shows across the continent for autumn 2024. This summer, ACCEPT will also return to some of the world’s most important rock and metal festivals, like Wacken Open Air, Hellfest and more, following their South American spring tour.

In February 2022, it was announced that ACCEPT had inked a worldwide deal with Napalm Records.

ACCEPT's latest album, "Too Mean To Die", came out in January 2021 via Nuclear Blast. The LP was the group's first without bassist Peter Baltes, who exited ACCEPT in November 2018. He has since been replaced by Martin Motnik. ACCEPT's lineup has also been expanded with the addition of a third guitarist, the aforementioned Philip Shouse, who originally filled in for Uwe Lulis during 2019's "Symphonic Terror" tour, before being asked to join the band permanently.

"Too Mean To Die" was recorded in Nashville with Sneap (JUDAS PRIEST, MEGADETH),who has been responsible for the studio sound of ACCEPT since 2010.

Tornillo joined ACCEPT in 2009 as the replacement for the band's original lead singer, Udo Dirkscheider. He can be heard on ACCEPT's last six studio albums, "Blood Of The Nations" (2010),"Stalingrad" (2012),"Blind Rage" (2014),"The Rise Of Chaos" (2017),"Too Mean To Die" (2021) and "Humanoid" (2024).