MÖTLEY CRÜE's TOMMY LEE Showers Only 'Once A Week', His Wife Says

MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee's wife has revealed that he only showers "once a week".

Brittany Furlan discussed her husband's hygiene habits while appearing on Kaitlyn Bristowe's "Off the Vine" podcast.

"My husband's very neat, which people wouldn't expect from someone who's a musician," she said. "They would expect him to be a fucking nightmare, right? Like dirty… I mean, he doesn't shower a lot, but he's very neat. He doesn't make a mess there."

When Bristowe questioned Furlan about her comment that Lee doesn't shower a lot, the drummer's wife confirmed that "[he's] not big on the showers… I feel like that's European, though, 'cause Europeans… My husband was born in Greece. He was born in Athens, and his mother was Miss Greece, like so beautiful. And he said growing up, his mom, like, that's a thing in Europe. You don't need to shower every day. They would just do the white washcloth if they felt like they were getting a little funky. But shower, my husband showers, like, once a week."

The 38-year-old comedian and actress went on to say that she prefers to shower every day.

"I wash the hair like once a week, and then I shower every night," she revealed. "But that's the thing with me, is I'm overly clean. And I'm stripping my body of all the oils and stuff it probably needs."

Furlan insisted that she doesn't object to Lee's unconventional approach to cleanliness. "No, because he's so handsome," she explained. "It's really crazy. He's a really good-looking guy. He doesn't really give me the ick."

Furlan and Lee, who met on the dating app Raya in 2017 and married two years later, keep a house that "looks like a fucking museum," she said. "It's funny because the guys that I've dated before him were very messy, and that's a big yucky for me."

In his 2008 compilation of outrageous rock 'n' roll stories "Rock Star Babylon", Jon Holmes recounted how Lee and MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx once "decided to hold a competition between them to see who could go the longest without washing, showering or bathing in any way, yet still be able to sleep with groupies without them being ill or bailing out." As reported by Page Six at the time of the book's release, for two months, the duo had "nightly groupie sex" with up to four girls each — until finally, a young fan performing a sex act on Sixx became violently ill on him. It later became known as "The Spaghetti Incident" because the unfortunate groupie had eaten pasta beforehand.

Lee and Furlan made their first public appearance as a couple in September 2017 at the Streamy Awards in Beverly Hills. The following February, they got engaged while celebrating Valentine's Day. The pair got married exactly one year later, marking his fourth marriage.

Last year, Furlan told People that Lee is "the first guy that treats me so well. He just does all these really sweet things and I've never had anyone do that for me before. I can't believe now when I look back on all of the bad relationships that I was in."

Lee was previously wed to Elaine Starchuk from 1984 to 1985, Heather Locklear from 1986 to 1993 and Pamela Anderson from 1995 to 1998. Lee and Anderson share sons Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger.