ACE FREHLEY Appears At 'Days Of The Dead' Horror Film And Pop Culture Convention In Las Vegas: Photos, Video

Ace Frehley made an appearance at the Days Of The Dead horror film and pop culture convention this past weekend (January 17-19) at The Plaza Hotel And Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Video and photos of his appearance can be found below.

Last month, Ace confirmed to Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station that he has commenced work on "Origins Vol. 3", the sequel to Frehley's 2016 and 2020 collections of cover songs that inspired the former KISS guitarist. "I'm working on 'Origins Vol. 3', 'cause that's the next record I'm putting out next year in 2025," he said. "So, we're starting to gear up for that and figuring out which songs [to include on the LP]. I have a long extensive list and we're slowly whittling it down to which ones we're gonna track."

Frehley went on to say that he is once again working with TRIXTER's Steve Brown, who produced and co-wrote all the material on Ace's latest solo album, "10,000 Volts", which was released in February via MNRK Music Group (formerly eOne Music).

"'Origins Vol. 3' will probably be out before the end of 2025," Ace revealed. "I usually put out a record every year, year and a half, two years now. I have two more albums on my record deal with MNRK Music. And everything's great."

Released in September 2020, "Origins Vol. 2" featured cover versions of THE BEATLES' "I'm Down", DEEP PURPLE's "Space Truckin'", LED ZEPPELIN's "Good Times Bad Times", THE ROLLING STONES' "Jumpin' Jack Flash", THE KINKS' "Lola" and THE JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE's "Manic Depression", among others. A cover of the 1975 KISS tune "She" also appeared as a bonus track. Guests on the set included CHEAP TRICK's Robin Zander, Lita Ford and former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick.

Released in April 2016, "Origins Vol. 1" debuted at No. 23 on The Billboard 200 with first-week sales of 16,000 equivalent album units. The CD featured KISS frontman Paul Stanley joining Ace on FREE's hit "Fire And Water", Slash trading leads on THIN LIZZY's classic "Emerald", Ford singing and playing lead on THE TROGGS staple "Wild Thing", then-ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5 playing guitar alongside Ace on the classic KISS composition "Parasite", and PEARL JAM's Mike McCready playing guitar with Ace on KISS's "Cold Gin".

In a 2016 interview with The Aquarian Weekly, Frehley admitted that doing the first covers album was "the record company's idea. To be honest with you, initially, I wasn't that excited about the project, because I had just come off the high of the success of 'Space Invader', which is all originals except for a cover of 'The Joker'," he said. "It was almost, like, 'Okay, I'm going to go through the motions and get this out of the way and then jump into the studio for my next real studio album.' But I've gotta tell ya, man, once I started the process and started remembering the groups that influenced me, narrowing down which songs I thought were going to be best for the record, and then started the recording process; I really started getting more excited about it."

The official music video for the "10,000 Volts" track — directed by Alex Kouvatsos from Black Wolf Imaging — was released in late November 2023. A clip for "Cherry Medicine", which was directed by Justin H. Reich of Three Thirty-Three Creative and produced by Reich and Steve Seabury, followed in February 2024.

"10,000 Volts" was the follow-up to "Spaceman", which was released in October 2018 via eOne.

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons co-wrote two tracks on "Spaceman", "Without You I'm Nothing" and "Your Wish Is My Command", the latter of which also features Gene's bass playing.

Ace Frehley today at Days Of The Dead Horror Con in Vegas Posted by Rock N Roll Experience on Saturday, January 18, 2025

Ace Frehley prices today at Days Of The Dead Horror Con in Vegas Posted by Rock N Roll Experience on Saturday, January 18, 2025

We're out here at the Days of the Dead Las Vegas 🎲 🤘🎸⚡️ Posted by Ace Frehley on Saturday, January 18, 2025