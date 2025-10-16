ACE FREHLEY Dead At 74

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has died at the age of 74. The news of his passing comes just hours after TMZ.com reported that the musician was hospitalized on life support after he suffered a brain bleed when he took a fall in his studio a couple weeks ago.

Frehley's family issued the following statement to Variety: "We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth. We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace's memory will continue to live on forever!"

Earlier this month, Frehley scrapped the remainder of his previously announced 2025 tour dates due to unspecified "medical issues".

The legendary rocker announced the cancelation two weeks after he pulled out of the Antelope Valley Fair in Lancaster, California after sustaining minor injuries in a fall at his home.

When Ace's Antelope Valley Fair cancelation was first announced, it was revealed that Frehley had had "a minor fall in his studio, resulting in a trip to the hospital." He was later advised by his doctor to refrain from travel in order to fully recover from his injuries.

Frehley appeared on KISS's first nine albums, and returned for the band's 1998 reunion album, "Psycho Circus", only to leave again. He was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with the rest of KISS's original lineup in 2014.

Frehley first left KISS in 1982. He rejoined in 1996 and parted ways with the band once again in 2002 after the conclusion of KISS's first "farewell tour." Since his departure, guitarist Tommy Thayer had assumed the role of the Spaceman.

At the time of his passing, Frehley was working on "Origins Vol. 3", the sequel to Ace's 2016 and 2020 collections of cover songs that inspired the former KISS guitarist.

Ace's latest solo album, "10,000 Volts", came out in February 2024 via MNRK Music Group (formerly eOne Music). It was the follow-up to "Spaceman", which was released in October 2018 via eOne.

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons co-wrote two tracks on "Spaceman", "Without You I'm Nothing" and "Your Wish Is My Command", the latter of which also featured Gene's bass playing.

Ace's most recent backing band consisted of Ryan Spencer on bass, Jeremy Asbrock on guitar and Scot Coogan on drums.

In a recent interview with Guitar World, Ace revealed he declined an invite to join his former KISS bandmates at the "Kiss Kruise: Land-locked In Vegas" event at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in November, despite having participated in the Kiss Kruise events in the past.

"They asked me and I declined," Frehley told the magazine. "There's no way I'm gonna be involved with that, you know? Their biggest mistake is that they should have done that at Madison Square Garden, not in Las Vegas in a 5000-seater, or whatever it is."

He added that he was "having too much fun doing my own thing."

"And maybe I'll eventually get inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a solo artist," Frehley said.