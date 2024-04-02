ACE FREHLEY Explains Decision To Cover NADIA's 'Life Of A Stranger' For '10,000 Volts' Album

Ace Frehley has released a new video in which he talks about his decision to cover a song by French actress Nadia Farès called "Life Of A Stranger", which originally appeared in the 2002 action film "The Transporter". Ace's version of the track appears on his latest solo album, "10,000 Volts", which was produced by Ace and Steve Brown (TRIXTER) and was released on February 23 via MNRK Music Group (formerly eOne Music).

Frehley said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I heard that song over 20 years ago when that movie came out, and I always knew one day, if I did a cover of it, it would come out great. The only thing I was concerned about is whether or not I'd be able to hit the notes, because it's one of the only songs I've ever heard where the chorus modulates twice. I wasn't sure I'd be able to sing the end of the song. Steve said, 'Ace, you'll pull it off.' It's like a ballad. In the movie, it's like techno rock, Euro rock — it's just a drum machine and light stuff. And I envisioned it with Marshalls and big drums and a guitar solo. And so I did it a lot differently. I opened up with a guitar solo going into the vocals. I think it worked."

In a recent interview with VRP Rocks, Ace praised "10,000 Volts", saying: "I'm very happy with the way the record turned out. Now, a lot of times I've recorded records where sometimes you look at three or four songs on the album and you consider them not as good as some of the other ones and you kind of consider them as filler. But I don't think there's any filler on this album. I think every song has merit to it."

He added: "I think it's one of the best albums I ever did. I mean, I think it's probably as good as my solo album in 1978, which everybody seems to think is my best album to date. But I think this new album is equally as good as my 1978 solo album, and I think there's more than one hit single on the album. So, if I was a KISS fan or an Ace Frehley fan, I'd go out and buy it immediately."

Ace's new all-original album is the follow-up to "Spaceman", which was released in October 2018 via eOne.

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons co-wrote two tracks on "Spaceman", "Without You I'm Nothing" and "Your Wish Is My Command", the latter of which also features Gene's bass playing.

Frehley recently revealed that his next release will be a third "Origins" volume, covering songs by artists who influenced him. He will once again work with Brown on the project, which is tentatively due in 2025.

In an interview with Billboard, Frehley said that he is at one of the best points of his career. "Y'know, here I am at age 72 and I'm putting out one of the best records I've ever recorded," he said. "The playing is great and the singing is some of the best vocals I've ever done. It really doesn't make any sense, but I'm the kind of guy that’s always broken rules, y'know?"