SHINEDOWN Makes History As 'Searchlight' Hits No. 1 At Rock Radio

SHINEDOWN has once again made history as the band's single "Searchlight" has topped two rock radio charts: No. 1 on Mediabase's Active Rock chart (marking the band's 24th No. 1 song on the chart) and No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart (marking the band's 22th No. 1 song on the chart). With this achievement, SHINEDOWN further extends its all-time records for the most No. 1 songs on both charts — two incredible milestones that continue to solidify their unmatched dominance at radio.

"Searchlight" has been one of the most meaningful songs of the band's career. The track made its historic live debut at the Grand Ole Opry during the band's first-ever appearance on the iconic stage. Introducing the song that night, SHINEDOWN frontman Brent Smith told the audience, "Sometimes when you listen close enough to the universe and you're willing to receive something from it, a song can come out of thin air. We didn't find this one, it found us." The performance became one of the most talked-about moments of the evening, with the audience giving the band a standing ovation and resonating deeply with fans and critics alike.

Written by Brent, SHINEDOWN bassist/producer Eric Bass and Dave Bassett, and produced by Bass at Big Animal Studio, "Searchlight" showcases SHINEDOWN at their most expansive. Blending elements of rock, Americana, rhythm and blues, bluegrass, and outlaw country, the song retains the anthemic power and emotional urgency that have defined the band's career.

Following the news of the chart-topping achievement, Brent shared a heartfelt message on socials thanking everyone for championing the song and helping it reach No. 1. In the video, he said: "I don't look emotional because I'm sad. I'm emotional because I'm really grateful, humbled and honored because I was just told that 'Searchlight' is the number one song on rock radio.

"I'm sure there were a lot of people that were, like, 'It doesn't belong on rock radio,' but the audience said otherwise and the program director said otherwise.

"Thank you to rock radio in general: thank you. To the program directors, to the cities, to the fans, to SHINEDOWN Nation, to everybody at Atlantic Records, to everybody at In De Goot Entertainment, to the promotion teams, to broadcast radio, to terrestrial radio — thank you. You've given us a career. We don't take it for granted.

"I know I'm emotional. I tried to do this video a few times without being emotional. It's hard. Thank you so much. Seriously. I can't be a tough guy. Not today. This is about the most rock and roll thing I could do. So, thank you so much on behalf of myself and Eric and Barry and Zach. Thank you so much. I promise you, we will never phone it in, ever. Thank you for the continued support. Long live rock radio. My full respect. Thank you all."

The success of "Searchlight" continues a landmark run for SHINEDOWN. Over the past year, the band has delivered multiple No. 1 rock radio hits including "Dance, Kid, Dance" and "Killing Fields", while "Three Six Five" achieved crossover success across Alternative, Hot AC, AC, and Top 40 formats. Meanwhile their latest song "Safe And Sound" has hit No. 32 on Active Rock radio and is climbing.

SHINEDOWN is currently gearing up for the release of its highly anticipated eighth studio album, "Ei8ht", arriving May 29 via Atlantic Records. SHINEDOWN will also embark on the massive "Dance Kid Dance Act II" world tour, spanning North America and Europe.

Photo credit: Ryan Camp