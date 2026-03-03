HELD., Featuring Members Of THE SLEEPING And COHEED AND CAMBRIA, Releases New Single 'Constant Tension'

HELD., the trio featuring Douglas Robinson and Sal Mignano of THE SLEEPING alongside COHEED AND CAMBRIA's Josh Eppard, have released "Constant Tension", the second preview from the band's forthcoming debut album, "Grey", due on May 15 via MNRK Heavy.

The five-minute track arrives on the heels of the band's debut single, "New You Anthem" (featuring Frank Iero),which Revolver praised for its "lightning-strike guitar… and thunderous drums," Alternative Press dubbed as "rousing," and idobi called a "dazzling post-hardcore tune."

Where HELD.'s introduction leaned into catharsis through connection, "Constant Tension" presents a more unsettled dynamic. Directed by Adam Thomson, the accompanying video builds on the story arc introduced with "New You Anthem", providing a sci-fi-esque visual companion to the themes behind "Grey".

"'Constant Tension' stems from an everlasting battle within myself to embrace who I am via internal reflection," Robinson explains. "It's all of my strengths fighting against all of my weaknesses. There is a 'constant tension,' a violent push and pull within my mind every single day. I let myself down so much, to the point where I often feel like I have to somewhat abandon myself and step outside to try and see the bigger picture, but the hurt inside of me pulls me back into my own thoughts. I go completely blank to try and focus, which oddly enough resorts to more tension, and more clouded thoughts. It feels like an endless cycle. The lyrics to 'Constant Tension' mirror all of this."

HELD. has also announced an intimate "Grey" listening party this Thursday, March 5, at Selva in Brooklyn. HELD. will be on hand from 7 to 10 p.m., and no RSVP is required.

On "Grey", HELD. channel decades of collective experience into a debut that reflects both creative evolution and personal reckoning. "The album as a whole truly feels like it's everything I have ever wanted to write in my time growing as a musician," Robinson says. "This record has, in many ways, healed me…. or, it's at least trying to."

Produced and mixed by Jon Markson (DRUG CHURCH, DRAIN, THE STORY SO FAR),"Grey" was recorded at the Animal Farm in Flemington, New Jersey.

"Grey" track listing:

01. Defending The Earth

02. New You Anthem (ft. Frank Iero)

03. Constant Tension

04. Knifepoint (ft. High Vis)

05. Waves Of Fire

06. Grey

07. I And I Against You All

08. Through The Cracks

09. Broken Spacesuit (Decay And Sand)

10. Emptiness: A Side Effect

HELD. is Douglas Robinson (vocals/guitar),Sal Mignano (bass) and Josh Eppard (drums)

Photo credit: Nick Karp