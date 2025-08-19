ACE FREHLEY On KISS's Upcoming Las Vegas Fan Event: 'They Asked Me' To Appear 'And I Declined'

In a new interview with Guitar World magazine, original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley was asked if he was invited to participate in the band's upcoming "KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas" event. Set to take place November 14-16, 2025 at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, this special fan experience is being organized by fellow KISS founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons with co-producers Pophouse, creators of boutique music vacations Topeka and music-led destination experience company Vibee. "They asked me and I declined," Frehley told Guitar World. "There's no way I'm gonna be involved with that, you know?"

Referencing the fact that KISS played its last two concerts in December 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where none of the group's former members made guest appearances with the legendary rock act, Frehley added: "Their biggest mistake is that they should have done that at Madison Square Garden, not in Las Vegas in a 5000-seater, or whatever it is."

This past May, Simmons confirmed to Greg Schmitt of "Noize In The Attic" that Frehley and original KISS drummer Peter Criss were "welcome" to appear at "KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas". After Schmitt noted that KISS is one of the last bands of his generation that have all living members and that "it'd be great if somebody could really utilize that still," Simmons said: "I like the way you think, but it's dreamland, my friend. That's not how life works. You can lead a horse to water, but that's all you can do. We invited — I personally invited Ace and Peter to jump up on stage with us at Madison Square Garden [for the final KISS concert]. 'Hey, why don't you invite him on the show?' I did, but they said no. 'I want this and I want that.' 'Well, you can't have that, but join us to celebrate the beginning.'"

Recently added activities at "KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas" include a special acoustic KISS "kick-off" set on Friday, November 14, along with performances from former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick, Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini performing the music of RATT, ex-SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach, QUIET RIOT, BLACK 'N BLUE, Chris Jericho's KUARANTINE, KISS tribute bands MR. SPEED and KISS NATION, School Of Rock, comedian Craig Gass and DJ Noiz. There will also be question-and-answer sessions with Simmons and Stanley, as well as longtime KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer manager Doc McGhee. Other panelists include KISS producer Bob Ezrin, KISS photographer Lynn Goldsmith and KISS Army founders Bill Starkey and Jay Evans.

KISS had previously set a 12-show residency at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas in 2021 and 2022 but ultimately canceled all of the dates.

Simmons told Rolling Stone in a November 2023 interview that the second Madison Square Garden "End Of The Road" concert would mark "the final KISS-in-makeup appearance."

In January 2024, Ace spoke to Rock Candy magazine about why he never made it on stage one last time with KISS for their final show at Madison Square Garden after last leaving the band back in 2002.

"Fans would constantly reach out to me and say, 'Ace, please come back to the band,'" Frehley explained. "So the fans were and are my primary motivators, and I want them to know that I did try, but I couldn't make it happen. They never asked me."

Frehley dismissed the idea that his well-documented troubles with drugs and alcohol could ever have been a reason for Simmons and Stanley not reaching out to him.

"I'm sober, and all my friends and associates will tell you as much," he stated categorically. "I got to the point in life where drugs and alcohol had taken me over, and I'm just so happy to be away from all that."

Despite the much-reported rifts with Simmons and Stanley over many years, nevertheless Frehley insisted that he still had affection for both of them.

"I want people to know that I do love Paul and Gene," he said. "I wish things would have been different, but it wasn't to be…" Nor did Frehley hold any animosity towards his replacement Tommy Thayer.

"He's a good guy and deserves a break," Ace said. "He's not me, but he was never going to be me. In a lot of ways, his task was impossible."

In November 2023, prior to KISS's final concert, Frehley told Mark Strigl of SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard that he didn't hold a grudge against KISS, despite all the badmouthing that had gone on between him and some of the other original KISS members in recent years.

"I wish KISS the best, all the best on their final shows for the 'End Of The Road' tour," he said. "There's really no hard feelings. We say things sometimes in the heat of passion or sometimes our memory isn't… [we don't] recall things. But I love those guys. We're all getting old, our memory isn't what it used to be, so I just let it roll off my back."

In April 2023, Frehley told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that he was still open to playing with KISS at the band's final shows in New York City. "Money motivates me, just like it motivates them, but I don't put money before God," he explained. "If I got a quarter of a million dollars a night, and I can make half a million dollars for playing three or four songs, five songs, I'd take the money. [I'd] buy a Ferrari… buy a Maserati. [Laughs] I don't really wanna play with those guys ever again after what they've done, but money can change my mind."

Frehley continued: "Look, I'm a capitalist. I grew up in America. But I'd never put money before people's feelings. I like money as much as the next guy does, but money isn't my God, like it is theirs. They're all atheists. Whatever they can do or say, whether it's true or false, as long as it makes them the most amount of money, they're gonna do [it]."

Ace also addressed the issue of whether he would have performed with KISS at the band's final concerts while wearing his trademark "Spaceman" makeup — the same makeup his replacement Tommy Thayer had been sporting for more than two decades. "Sure. For a quarter of a million dollars," he said, explaining that "I'm a good-looking guy. I don't need the makeup."

When Trunk pressed Ace about what he thought the odds were of him playing with KISS at the final concerts in New York, Frehley said at the time: "It all depends on money. If I get a formal invitation with a check, I'll be there. But they've gotta have deep pockets… If they don't wanna pay me, I won't be there, ladies and gentleman."

Ace also once again confirmed that he had never received a formal invitation to join his former bandmates at their last-ever shows. "Absolutely not," he said. "From what I understand, the shows are sold out. The only reason they sold out is they made innuendos that me and Peter were gonna be there, [that] they invited us. I wasn't invited. They lie all the time. Haven't they said, 'We're inviting Ace and Peter to come up and play?' Or at least me? Multiple times. So, people bought the tickets. But I haven't been given a formal invitation or given an offer monetarily. And I'm probably not gonna get one now after this interview. And guess what: I don't give a shit."

Despite everything that had been said between all the parties, Ace claimed that he still looks back fondly on his time with KISS and he doesn't hate his former bandmates.

"Look, the bottom line is this: deep down in my heart, I love those guys, because we created something so special that it will be remembered for years," he said. "When we're all dead and buried, there will still be people listening to KISS music. And I'm overjoyed. But I want my legacy to be cleared of any of this bullshit and lies."