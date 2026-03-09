NIKKI SIXX Defends His 'Brother' VINCE NEIL After Fan Calls MÖTLEY CRÜE Frontman A 'Fat S***' Who 'Can't Sing'

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx has defended his bandmate Vince Neil after one of Nikki's social media followers criticized the singer's appearance and vocal performance.

On Saturday (March 7),an X user to the platform to tell Sixx: "You should get Vince jogging or some Ozempic. Fat shit can't sign" [sic]. The following day, Nikki responded, writing: "What an embarrassing thing to post to me about my singer who's been with me for 45 years. No matter what you think he's my brother and you can go suck a dick."

Over the years, Vince has received harsh criticism online for his weight gain and alleged drop in vocal ability.

Back in September 2021, Vince shared a video of him vigorously training in the gym and receiving an Emsculpt Neo treatment in preparation for the 2022 "The Stadium Tour". According to its web site, "Emsculpt Neo is the first and only non-invasive body shaping procedure that provides simultaneous fat elimination and muscle building in a combined 30-minute session." Neil captioned his Instagram video, "Trying it all! Check out Emsculpt Neo abs, They say it's 20,000 crunches in just 30 minutes!!"

During a 2014 interview with SouthFlorida.com, Neil was asked if he has a daily regimen to stay in shape while on the road. "You're running for two hours on stage every night. That pretty much keeps you in shape," he replied. "It is a regimen. Usually on the day of the concert, I'll get to the [venue] around 4 p.m. We always have a meet-and-greet at 5:30 p.m. Then I go relax on my bus until 8 p.m. I get dressed and I'm onstage at 9. That's the way it is every day."

In a 2011 interview with the San Antonio Metal Music Examiner, Vince talked about the differences between singing for two hours on stage every night and athletes and ordinary people running 26.2 miles for two hours. "Yeah, it's two different kind of marathons," he said. "I use a pedometer, and I run just about 10-12 miles a night. It's different, though. One thing that's different is you're singing. And you do stop and talk to the crowd. But what these athletes do, it's amazing."

MÖTLEY CRÜE's 2025 Las Vegas residency launched on September 12 and at Dolby Live at Park MGM and ran through October 3. The shows had initially been set for spring 2025 but were rescheduled after Neil revealed he had suffered a stroke on Christmas 2024.

In September 2025, Vince shared in an interview that he had actually had a series of strokes before he suffered the "big one" in his sleep Christmas 2024 night, rendering him unable to get out of bed when he woke up the next day.

When MÖTLEY CRÜE originally postponed the Las Vegas residency, the band said it was because Neil needed a "medical procedure," but offered no further details.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's upcoming "The Return Of Carnival Of Sins" tour will celebrate the 20th anniversary of CRÜE's groundbreaking 2005-2006 "Carnival Of Sins" tour and the 45th anniversary of the band. The 33-city Live Nation-produced trek will kick off on July 17, 2026 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at the Pavilion at Star Lake and will feature support acts EXTREME and TESLA.