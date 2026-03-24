ACE FREHLEY's 1975 Les Paul Guitar Expected To Fetch Between $400,000 And $600,000 At Auction

Julien's Auctions, the world's leading celebrity auction house, announced today from Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus the full details of its highly anticipated "Music Icons" sale. This year's collection celebrates the enduring power of heavy metal and commemorates the 50th anniversary of KISS in London with a touring exhibition of highlights from the sale. Bidding on the full collection with over 800 items opens April 27.

"Interest in music memorabilia is reaching unprecedented levels, fueled by collectors who appreciate both the cultural significance of these instruments and the legacy of the artists behind them—often resulting in record-breaking sales," said Martin Nolan, co-founder and executive director of Julien's Auctions. "Our annual 'Music Icons' auction, featuring extraordinary guitars from Ace Frehley, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Kirk Hammett, underscores Julien's ongoing commitment to bringing museum-quality pieces to market while shaping the global conversation around music collecting."

The highlights and registration are now available to view at juliensauctions.com. The two-day auction will be held May 29-30, live from Hard Rock Cafe Times Square in New York City.

The travelling "Music Icons" experience includes an extraordinary collection of some of the most powerful and influential guitars ever to hit the auction stage — instruments played by rock legends including Ace Frehley (KISS),Billy Duffy (THE CULT),Izzy Stradlin (GUNS N' ROSES),Kirk Hammett (METALLICA),Mick Mars (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Stevie Ray Vaughan and also includes a Zildjian gong played by BLACK SABBATH's Bill Ward.

The highlight exhibition unveiled today at Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus will remain on view through April 13 before traveling to Japan at Hard Rock Cafe Tokyo where it will be displayed on April 27 the day the sale goes live. Additional items will make a stop on May 13 at Hard Rock Cafe Times Square, remaining open to the public until the live auction takes place May 29-30.

At the centerpiece of the collection is Ace Frehley's 1975 Gibson Les Paul, one of the most historically significant guitars in rock and roll. From the very beginning of his career, this instrument, which is expected to fetch between $400,000 and $600,000, was Frehley's constant companion, accompanying him on stage and in the studio with KISS more than any other guitar in his arsenal. His longtime use of this Gibson Les Paul has earned Frehley a place on nearly every "Top 10 Les Paul Players Of All Time" list ever published.

Hosted in partnership with the world-renowned Hard Rock Cafe, Julien's "Music Icons" auction brings together an extraordinary collection of genre-defining memorabilia from the most influential artists in rock and roll history, including instruments played on stage and in studio by revered musicians. This landmark event offers collectors and fans a rare opportunity to acquire pieces from the music legends who shaped generations.

Registration is required to bid in this auction and can be done in person on the day of the auction, or online before the sale at the Julien's Auctions.