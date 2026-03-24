Watch: SLASH And DUFF MCKAGAN Team Up With STEVEN ADLER, GILBY CLARKE And TAIME DOWNE For 'It's So Easy' Performance At 'Rock For Jennifer'

GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan teamed up with the band's former members Steven Adler (drums) and Gilby Clarke (guitar),along with FASTER PUSSYCAT frontman Taime Downe, to play the GN'R classic "It's So Easy" at last night's (Monday, March 23) "Rock For Jennifer - Loud And Legendary" event at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, California. Fan-filmed video of the performance can be seen below.

"Rock For Jennifer" honored Jennifer Perry, who died in February at the age of 67 after a battle with cancer. She was the house agent at the Troubadour in the 1980s, bringing in many legendary artists to the iconic venue. She was an agent at Tapestry Artists and a senior booker of heavy metal at Avalon Attractions for years. She managed LEATHERWOLF, supported GUNS N' ROSES, POISON and WARRANT in their infancy, promoted METALLICA at many venues and was a co-creator and tour manager for numerous Ozzfests.

Although he wasn't included in the lineup that launched the "Not In This Lifetime" trek in 2016, Adler rejoined GUNS N' ROSES at several shows on the tour, including three stops on the U.S. leg and one gig in Buenos Aires, Argentina, playing drums on "Out Ta Get Me" and "My Michelle".

In February 2017, Adler revealed that he was originally supposed to appear at more than just a handful of shows on the GUNS N' ROSES reunion trek. He claimed that he expected to play all the "Appetite For Destruction" material during the entire tour, only to be told he was out after he hurt his back during rehearsals.

Speculation was rampant that Adler would participate in at least a portion of the reunion tour ever since GUNS made it official in January 2016.

GUNS N' ROSES' current drummer is Isaac Carpenter, who made his live debut with the band on May 1, 2025 at Incheon, South Korea's Songdo Moonlight Festival Park. Carpenter replaced Frank Ferrer, the longest-serving drummer in GUNS N' ROSES' storied run, in March 2025.

The now-63-year-old Clarke replaced Izzy Stradlin in the GUNS lineup in 1991, during the "Use Your Illusion" tour, and stayed with the band for three years. After exiting GUNS N' ROSES, Clarke continued as a producer and solo artist, while also playing in SLASH'S SNAKEPIT, ROCK STAR SUPERNOVA, HEART and other acts.

Clarke, along with fellow GUNS N' ROSES members Slash, McKagan, Adler and Matt Sorum, played three "Appetite For Destruction" songs with Myles Kennedy at the band's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony in April 2012 in Cleveland, Ohio, although Gilby himself was not inducted as part of the group. Kennedy, who handles lead vocals in Slash's solo band and ALTER BRIDGE, sang "Mr. Brownstone", "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Paradise City", with "Use Your Illusion"-era member Sorum sitting behind the drum kit on "Brownstone" and the man he replaced in GN'R, Adler, pounding the skins for the other two songs.

In 2021, Clarke addressed his non-participation in GUNS N' ROSES' reunion tour, which features three-fifths of the group's classic lineup — singer Axl Rose, Slash and McKagan — during an interview with "The SDR Show". He said: "They didn't ask me to join the band; they asked me to come out and do [a guest appearance] with the band. And it just happened to be the day that I was in Chicago with my daughter. Her band was playing Lollapalooza [in July 2016]. And I'm actually her roadie. I don't think anybody would know how to tune the guitar if I wasn't there. Just kidding. But, yeah, it was just bad timing. I just said, 'Look, I think it's a great idea. I'm up for it. I just can't do it today.' And they literally asked me that day. And I never heard back from them after I said that."

Gilby also confirmed that he only had a week to learn the entire GUNS catalog when he first joined the band three decades ago. "That's true," he said. "They told me on a Monday, that 'You have the gig,' and the next week we were flying to Boston for our first show. And I literally had a week. And remember, this is before YouTube. I was glued to their records with the headphones on, trying to learn the catalog. And the last song I learned was a song called 'Estranged', which was a really long ballad piece. And if you listen to it, it's kind of one-dimensional guitar-wise — it really just features Slash. So I was listening to it, and I really couldn't figure out what I should do in that song. So I went to Dizzy [Reed, GUNS keyboardist]. I go, 'Hey, man, can you sit down with me, and let's work on 'Estranged'.' I go, 'I just wanna kind of figure it out.' And he goes, 'Oh, well, here's the music book.' And he handed me the music book. And I went, 'There's a music book? I just spent a week learning every note by ear when I could have just grabbed the freakin' music book…' I mean, I read charts — it would have taken me an hour. I was a little pissed off that I didn't ask. They could have offered it to me."