ADRIAN BELEW, STEVE VAI, TONY LEVIN And DANNY CAREY a.k.a. BEAT Announce Global Livestream

From the moment BEAT went on sale, tickets flew out of box offices across North America. With that reception, the tour producers and band members broadened the itinerary to feature 65 performances in total across North America. Today, Adrian Belew, Steve Vai, Tony Levin and Danny Carey have announced plans to present a global livestream titled "Live From Los Angeles" on November 10 at 8 p.m. Pacific. The worldwide demand for BEAT appearances has been deafening since the ensemble's formation was announced, and this move is directly tied to satiating that interest to give fans around the world the opportunity to watch a complete performance of this historic tour.

The performance will be available to purchasers for the limited window of seven days only. The event will be available for $24.99 in partnership with Veeps. To purchase simply click veeps.com/beattour/. The concert will be mixed by multi-Grammy and Emmy winner Bob Clearmountain who mixed the livestream of the FOO FIGHTERS Taylor Hawkins tributes in both the U.K. and U.S.

Former KING CRIMSON members Adrian Belew and Tony Levin band together with guitar virtuoso Steve Vai and explosive TOOL drummer Danny Carey for the first time to create BEAT, a creative reinterpretation of the three iconic 1980s KING CRIMSON albums — "Discipline", "Beat" and "Three Of A Perfect Pair".

Timed to the initial tour announcement, guitarist Adrian Belew shared: "The 1981 through 1984 KING CRIMSON created a music all its own. Timeless. Beautiful. Complex. Fierce. For the fans who lived through it then, and the ones who never got to witness it, our aim is to bring it to life again. A monumental task but we're going for it! There are not enough exclamation points to express my excitement!"

Guitarist Steve Vai offered: "Being a part of this ensemble is an extraordinary privilege and opportunity to perform some of the most beloved, timeless, and monumental music of the '80s (and beyond) with truly inspired musicians. This music resonates deeply with me. Adrian, Tony and Danny are unique musicians with an otherworldly insight into presenting rich musical complexities in a very accessible way." He continued: "Father Robert Fripp is one of our historical geniuses. His highly specific and exceptionally brilliant guitar technique is studied and revered. His contribution to the quality of my musical life, and so many others is supreme. I can assure the fans of KC that I will be putting my best foot forward to respect this great music with the care and intensity it deserves. Did I say 'sparks will fly'?"

Bassist Tony Levin shared: "This is quite a tour. Revisiting some of my favorite music is a treat in itself, but in company of this stellar lineup, I expect to have my musical butt kicked! And it's also great that we're not just playing a few shows, we're hitting it hard."

Drummer Danny Carey added: "I am very excited to share the stage with three of my favorite musicians on the planet. Tony, Steve and Adrian have always been a source of inspiration for me since the beginning of my career, and now to be able to share a bit of my musical journey with them is a dream come true. There's nothing better to make some sparks fly and light a fire under your ass than getting out of your musical comfort zone, and I can't think of any other three guys I'd rather do this with."

The vision for this undertaking emanated from initial dialogue between Angelo Bundini (a.k.a. Scrote) and Adrian Belew. Tour producer Bundini recalls: "When Adrian called me to help bring his idea to fruition, I immediately thought it best to focus on the '80s albums: 'Discipline', 'Beat' and 'Three Of A Perfect Pair'. These three records famously marked Adrian and Tony's entry into KING CRIMSON. Their fluid, melodic virtuosity, and Fripp's and Bruford's dramatic precision created a totally unique, dynamic push and pull that would influence nearly every rock musician and/or band going forward for years, if not decades, to come."