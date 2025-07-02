ADRIAN BELEW, TONY LEVIN, STEVE VAI And DANNY CAREY Announce BEAT Live Album

Legendary former KING CRIMSON members Adrian Belew and Tony Levin banded together with guitar virtuoso Steve Vai and explosive TOOL drummer Danny Carey to create BEAT, a creative reinterpretation of the three iconic 1980s KING CRIMSON albums "Discipline", "Beat" and "Three Of A Perfect Pair". In 2024, the ensemble staged 65 standing-room-only shows in North America. They followed this touring with an expansive run of Mexico and South America in 2025. Today, they announce the release of "Beat Live" on September 26 in partnership with InsideOut Music/Sony. A first reveal has been presented of the performance of "Neal And Jack And Me". Check it out below.

On September 1, BEAT will perform a record-release show at the legendary Budokan in Tokyo, Japan.

Belew reflects: "You're walking on stage with three virtuoso musicians, world-class professionals who have seen it all but are still having fun playing this music which is timeless and unlike anything done before or since and the audience knows every word and are so thrilled with the performance the energy and love beaming back at you is overwhelming. What could be better?"

Vai shares: "Touring with BEAT has proved to be so much more than I could have expected. Performing this music with Adrian, Tony and Danny has been one of my favorite touring experiences and we are now at the top of our game and captured the magic on 'Beat Live'."

Levin offers: "The band rocks. So glad we got high quality recordings of what it is we do live — innovation meets classic material."

Carey states: "I look forward to every show I get to perform with Tony, Adrian and Steve with excitement and awe. Playing gigs with musicians of this caliber is a dream come true. These songs are fun and challenging and the promise of inspiration, execution, and surprise has never let me down. I can't wait to do more!"

"Beat Live" will be released in three configurations. A 3-LP set, a Blu-ray release accompanied by 2-CDs and a 12-page photo booklet, and lastly a limited collector's edition that will contain the Blu-ray, 2-CDs, a bonus CD, and a 36-page artbook.

The Blu-ray track listing features "Neurotica", "Neal And Jack And Me", "Heartbeat", "Sartori In Tangier", "Model Man", "Dig Me", "Man With An Open Heart", "Industry", "Larks' Tongues In Aspic Part III", "Waiting Man", "The Sheltering Sky", "Sleepless", "Frame By Frame", "Matte Kudasai", "Elephant Talk", "Three Of A Perfect Pair", "Indiscipline", "Red" and "Thela Hun Ginjeet". The concert film was directed by Scrote, with a collective delivering the editing amongst whom include Scrote, Steve Vai, Alan Berry and Don Adams. The bonus material video was directed and edited by Alan Berry. Additionally, a mid-tour interview captured by Sweetwater is included in the program. Videography was captured by Alan Berry, Mike Skillsky, Jon Luini and Dan Ermey. Art direction by Scrote and designer Dan Ermey. Photography compliments of Alison Dyer, Tony Levin, Peter Dervin, Jerry LoFaro, Mike Skillsky, Dan Ermey and Jim Snyder.

On the audio side, "Beat Live" was produced by Scrote and mixed by Bob Clearmountain, assisted by Ira Becker. Mastering by Emily Lazar at The Lodge, assisted by Bob DeMaa. Audio editing by Scrote, Steve Vai and additional audio production assistance by Bill Mims.

The bonus CD contained in the deluxe set features the track listing "Neurotica", "Neal And Jack And Me", "Heartbeat", "Sartori In Tangier", "Frame By Frame", "Industry", "Larks' Tongues In Aspic Part III", "Elephant Talk", "Matte Kudasai", "Three of a Perfect Pair", "Indiscipline" and "Thela Hun Ginjeet".

The vision for this undertaking emanated from initial dialogue between Angelo Bundini a.k.a. Scrote and Adrian Belew. Tour producer Bundini recalls: "When Adrian called me to help bring his idea to fruition, I immediately thought it best to focus on the '80s albums: 'Discipline', 'Beat' and 'Three Of A Perfect Pair'. These three records famously mark Adrian and Tony's entry into KING CRIMSON. Their fluid, melodic virtuosity, and Fripp's and Bruford's dramatic precision created a totally unique, dynamic push and pull that would influence nearly every rock musician and/or band going forward for years, if not decades, to come."

Photo credit: Alison Dyer