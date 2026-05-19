ADRIAN VANDENBERG Announces 'My Whitesnake Years' August 2026 Tour With Co-Headliners VINNIE MOORE And MARCO MENDOZA

Distinguished guitarist Adrian Vandenberg is bringing a powerhouse night of classic hard rock to U.S. audiences this August with "My Whitesnake Years" tour. The tour features an all-star lineup including acclaimed guitarist Vinnie Moore and veteran bassist/vocalist Marco Mendoza, celebrating decades of iconic rock music spanning WHITESNAKE, THIN LIZZY, UFO, Ted Nugent and beyond.

Tickets and a VIP meet-and-greet packages are available for purchase via this link.

Here is what is received via the VIP package (limited to 25 per show):

* Meet-and-greet and photo with Adrian Vandenberg, Marco Mendoza, Vinnie Moore using your own camera.

* Autograph session with Adrian, Marco and Vinnie

* VIP merch surprise, given to you at the show

* Commemorative VIP laminate, given to you at the show

Vandenberg first rose to prominence in the early 1980s with his band VANDENBERG, earning international success with hits including "Burning Heart" and "Friday Night". His success led to a longtime collaboration with David Coverdale and WHITESNAKE, where he contributed the unforgettable guitar solo to the multi-platinum smash "Here I Go Again" and co-wrote material for the "Slip Of The Tongue" and "Restless Heart" releases. He also appeared on WHITESNAKE's "Starkers In Tokyo", "Live At Donington" and the band's celebrated "Greatest Hits" reunion tour.

Beyond WHITESNAKE, Vandenberg has continued an extensive recording career with multiple solo releases and albums with VANDENBERG'S MOONKINGS. In 2024, he co-headlined with Geoff Tate on the latter's "Operation: Mindcrime" tour, followed by performances aboard the 2025 Monsters Of Rock cruise and a successful East Coast headline run.

Joining the bill is Vinnie Moore, internationally recognized for his 21-year tenure with UFO and his acclaimed solo catalog. Moore has also performed and recorded with artists including Alice Cooper and VICIOUS RUMORS.

And performing with Moore will be Marco Mendoza, whose impressive resumé includes 26 years with THIN LIZZY, seven years with WHITESNAKE, seven years with Ted Nugent, and work with THE DEAD DAISIES and the current SATCHVAI band.

"Really (REALLY!) excited to cross the ocean again with my top-notch band to honor my 12 years in the golden era of WHITESNAKE!," exclaims Adrian. "Be prepared to scream along with all the big ones like 'Still Of The Night', 'Here I Go Again', 'Judgement Day', 'Fool For Your Lovin'', etc etc. No doubt about it, this is an absolute BIG ROCK tour with Marco and Vinnie celebrating their years in JOURNEY, THIN LIZZY and UFO. You don't wanna miss this! We are ready, are you?!?"

"I have to say that I'm very excited and looking forward to the U.S. run of dates in August, and sharing the stage with Adrian Vandenberg and Vinnie Moore," added Marco. "And having the opportunity to introduce my own music and also to pay tribute to some of my past participations and collaborations, like THIN LIZZY and Ted Nugent, along with Vinnie on some UFO tracks and some of his original stuff. It's just going to be a great run... Don't miss it. See you there!"

"Thrilled to be doing this tour with Marco and Adrian," Vinnie said. "Going to be a blast to play a couple UFO songs, as well as some of my tunes and some THIN LIZZY. This is going to be a lot of fun and I'm looking forward to it. See you all soon."

Fans can expect a night packed with classic songs, guitar fireworks, and deep cuts from some of hard rock's most celebrated catalogs. The show will feature two complete 75-minute-plus performances, or a single extended 90-minute presentation with intermission.

Moore and Mendoza will also perform together in a collaborative set backed by a shared band, revisiting fan favorites from across their legendary careers.

For fans of classic hard rock and virtuoso musicianship, this tour promises an unforgettable evening celebrating some of the genre's most enduring songs and performers.

Adrian Vandenberg 2026 tour dates

Aug. 03 – New Bedford, MA – The Vault Music Hall and Pub

Aug. 04 – New Haven, CT – Toad's Place

Aug. 05 – Newton, NJ – Newton Theatre

Aug. 06 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theater

Aug. 07 – New York, NY – Sony Hall

Aug. 08 – Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall

Aug. 09 – Syracuse, NY – Sharkey's

Aug. 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Jergel's

Aug. 12 – Detroit, MI – Token Lounge

Aug. 13 – Wabash, IN – Honeywell Center

Aug. 14 – St. Charles, IL – Arcada Theatre

Aug. 15 – Dixon, IL – Dixon Theater

Aug. 16 – Columbus, OH – King of Clubs

Aug. 18 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Theater

Aug. 20 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

Aug. 21 – Harrison, OH – Blue Note

Aug. 22 – Gatlinburg, TN – Monsters on the Mountain Festival*

Aug. 23 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft at Center Stage

* Vandenberg only. Marco Mendoza and Vinnie Moore will not appear at the Monsters On The Mountain festival date

Artwork by Sem Christoffel

Adrian's photo in poster by David Dauphin / Dwidou Photography

Marco's photo by Dalila Kriheli / RockstarPix

Vinnie's photo by Gretschen Johnson Photography