AEROSMITH Announces Rescheduled Dates For 'Peace Out' Farewell Tour

AEROSMITH has announced the rescheduled dates for the band's "Peace Out" farewell tour.

The trek will kick off on September 20 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where the legendary Massachusetts rockers played at the start of last year's original run, and will include a return appearance at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 41-date tour will conclude on February 26, 2025 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. Support on the trek will once again come from THE BLACK CROWES , who recently released their new album, "Happiness Bastards".

AEROSMITH postponed the original "Peace Out" farewell tour dates after singer Steven Tyler suffered vocal cord damage in September 2023. The news came two weeks after AEROSMITH postponed six shows on the trek in order to allow Tyler time to recover from his injury.

When AEROSMITH announced the tour postponement, the band said in a statement: : "To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven's vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care.

"He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential. As a result, all the currently scheduled 'Peace Out' shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more."

Tyler said in an accompanying statement: "I am heartbroken to not be out there with AEROSMITH, my brothers and the incredible BLACK CROWES, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!"

AEROSMITH kicked off its "Peace Out" farewell on September 2, 2023 at the 21,000-capacity Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

AEROSMITH's 18-song set opened with "Back In The Saddle" and included a cover of FLEETWOOD MAC's "Stop Messin' Around", before closing with a two-song encore of "Dream On" and "Walk This Way".

Produced by Live Nation, the 40-date North American tour was scheduled to make stops at arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles's Kia Forum, New York's Madison Square Garden and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, with a special stop in their hometown of Boston for New Year's Eve 2023.

The "Peace Out" run of dates was originally set to wrap on January 26, 2024 in Montreal. Special guests THE BLACK CROWES were joining AEROSMITH for the entire tour, which was to celebrate AEROSMITH's five decades of music.

Prior to the launch of "Peace Out", AEROSMITH wrapped its critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Ahead of the residency, AEROSMITH returned to its hometown in Boston to perform a record-breaking one-off show at Fenway Park as part of the legendary band's 50th anniversary celebrations. With over 38,700 people in attendance, it was the most tickets sold to date for a show at the iconic venue.

In May 2022, AEROSMITH announced that Tyler had entered a treatment program following a relapse, prompting the band to put their Las Vegas residency on a temporary hold.

Tyler had been struggling with drug and alcohol addiction since the mid-1980s. Over the course of the last four decades, he had relapsed several times, including in the early 2000s and 2009.

AEROSMITH 2024 and 2025 tour dates:

September 20 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

September 23 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

September 26 - KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, KY

September 29 - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH

October 2 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

October 5 - Thompson Boling Arena - Knoxville, TN

October 8 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC

October 11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

October 14 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO

October 17 - Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH

October 20 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

October 31 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AX

November 3 - Frost Bank Center - San Antonio, TX

November 6 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

November 9 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

November 12 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

November 15 - CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE

November 18 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

November 21 - Moda Center - Portland, OR

November 24 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

November 27 - Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT

November 30 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA

December 4 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA

December 7 - Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA

December 28 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

December 31 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

January 4 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

January 7 - ScotiaBank Arena - Toronto, ON

January 10 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC

January 13 - Schottenstein Center - Columbus, OH

January 16 - Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN

January 19 - United Center - Chicago, IL

January 22 - Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN

January 25 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO

February 11 - Kia Center - Orlando, FL

February 14 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

February 17 - Amerant Bank Arena - Sunrise, FL

February 20 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

February 23 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

February 26 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY