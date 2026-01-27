AEROSMITH Celebrates Five Decades Of Groundbreaking Self-Titled Debut Album With New 'Aerosmith (Legendary Edition)'

Multi-Grammy Award-winning Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees AEROSMITH have announced the release of their forthcoming "Aerosmith (Legendary Edition)" on March 20, 2026. For the first time, the Boston rock legends — Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer — have assembled the definitive version of their multiplatinum self-titled debut, "Aerosmith", originally released in 1973. In an effort to finally present their unfiltered vision now, AEROSMITH co-founders Steven Tyler and Joe Perry have newly mixed the original recordings and tapes alongside Grammy Award-nominated producer and mixer Zakk Cervini (BLINK-182, Halsey) and Grammy Award-winning producer Steve Berkowitz. As such, this fresh 2024 album mix of the record is the crown jewel of the robust "Legendary Edition" collection.

"Aerosmith (Legendary Edition)" will be available via Capitol Records / UMe in multiple configurations, outlined in detail below, including a 5LP box, 4LP slipcase, 1LP black / 1LP color, 3CD, 1CD, and digital. Exclusive merchandise will also be available. Pre-order/pre-save on the group's official store.

To celebrate the announcement, AEROSMITH just shared "Mama Kin (2024 Mix)" as an instant-grat track, kicking the energy of the original into high gear and giving fans a taste of what to expect from the newly mixed version of the record.

The various album configurations include the limited-edition "Aerosmith (Legendary Collector's Edition)". Housed in a stunning 5LP deluxe box set, it boasts the original album now remastered on 180g clear vinyl, the brand-new 2024 album mix pressed on 180g translucent red vinyl, a highly sought-after live performance from Paul's Mall back in 1973 on 180g black vinyl, a host of recently unearthed and unheard studio tracks on 180g black vinyl, and an exclusive clear UV cloud-effect 12" vinyl with "Dream On" (2024 Remaster) and "Dream On" (2024 Mix) placed atop a printed sky-blue slipmat. With creative direction and iconic images by renowned photographer Ross Halfin, the package documents the genesis of AEROSMITH with a very special hardback book featuring never-before-seen photos. Penned by author and veteran music writer Rick Florino, the liner notes tell the story of AEROSMITH in the band's own words with new interviews with all five original members as well as perspectives, thoughts, and adoration from the likes of Dolly Parton, Corey Taylor of SLIPKNOT, Mike McCready of PEARL JAM, Jerry Cantrell of ALICE IN CHAINS, Chris Robinson of THE BLACK CROWES, Slash of GUNS N' ROSES, Sully Erna of GODSMACK, and more. The package also features an exclusive fold-out 24" by 36" poster and sticker sheet. The box itself unfolds into a 3D AEROSMITH popup Diorama.

Additionally, two exclusive fanpacks are available for purchase. The "Aerosmith - Legendary Collector's Edition Fanpack" features the 5LP deluxe box set and a satin bomber jacket, and "Aerosmith - Legendary Edition Fanpack" includes the translucent red vinyl as well as a brand-new band t-shirt.

"Aerosmith (Legendary Deluxe Edition)" consists of four LPs pressed on 180g black vinyl packaged in a premium slipcase with the remastered original album, the 2024 album mix, Live At Paul's Mall and the unearthed and unheard studio tracks on 2LPs accompanied by a book with the new liner notes, photos, and more.

Then, there's the 3CD "Aerosmith (Legendary Expanded Edition)" . It comprises the remastered original album, 2024 album mix, Live At Paul's Mall, and the unearthed and unheard studio tracks. The 16-page booklet features new photos.

The "Legendary Edition" CD arrives with a 12-page booklet complete with photos, while the "Legendary Edition" LP is pressed on 180g black vinyl or limited-edition translucent red vinyl encased within a numbered premium tip-on jacket.

Beyond the new mixes, the collection boasts a slew of hidden gems — which even AEROSMITH's most ardent faithful have never experienced until now. Among those, listeners will uncover the "Harmonica Bass Jam Jelly", an unfiltered rehearsal and alternate take of "Make It", and the almost six-minute epic "Joined At The Hip". The latter jam illuminates their off-the-cuff chemistry in the early days and even previews the nascent "Sweet Emotion" lick on the bridge.

AEROSMITH first released their self-titled debut, "Aerosmith", on January 5, 1973. They had notably recorded it in the heart of Boston at Intermedia Studios on Newbury Street, cutting future classics "Make It", "Mama Kin" and, of course, "Dream On" during the sessions. The record's success would be one of rock 'n' roll's most famous slow-burn underdog stories. Upon its release, the quintet had hit the road hard for the next two years until "Dream On" finally took flight in the latter half of 1975. It eventually climbed into the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and has persisted as arguably one of the most popular rock 'n' roll songs in history, landing on Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Songs Of All Time", gaining induction into the Grammy Hall Of Fame in 2018, and even eclipsing 1.5 billion streams on Spotify to date.

Later certified double platinum by the RIAA, the album finds the band at their rawest, packing a one-two punch of lean distorted riffing, bluesy grooves, and seismic vocals and effectively setting the template for not only the next 50 years of their career, but rock 'n' roll at large.

Before all of the accolades, sold-out stadiums, and expansive catalog of classics, "Aerosmith" is where it all began…

Most recently, AEROSMITH just collaborated with Yungblud on the acclaimed new "One More Time" EP. It catapulted to No. 1 on the Billboard Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart and No. 9 on the Billboard 200, making history and enshrining AEROSMITH as "the second group — and fifth act overall — to notch a Top 10 in each of the last six decades," according to Billboard. Not to mention, the EP has amassed tens of millions streams already.

Track listing

CD1 - "Aerosmith" Original Album Remastered 2024

01. Make It (2024 Remaster)

02. Somebody (2024 Remaster)

03. Dream On (2024 Remaster)

04. One Way Street (2024 Remaster)

05. Mama Kin (2024 Remaster)

06. Write Me A Letter (2024 Remaster)

07. Movin' Out (2024 Remaster)

08. Walkin' The Dog (2024 Remaster)

CD2 - "Aerosmith" Original Album Remixed 2024

01. Make It (2024 Mix)

02. Somebody (2024 Mix)

03. Dream On (2024 Mix)

04. One Way Street (2024 Mix)

05. Mama Kin (2024 Mix)

06. Write Me A Letter (2024 Mix)

07. Movin' Out (2024 Mix)

08. Walkin' The Dog (2024 Mix)

CD3 - Paul's Mall Live Performance March 20, 1973 + Bonus Tracks

01. Introduction (Live at Paul's Mall, 1973)

02. Make It (Live at Paul's Mall, 1973)

03. One Way Street (Live at Paul's Mall, 1973)

04. Somebody (Live at Paul's Mall, 1973)

05. Write Me A Letter (Live at Paul's Mall, 1973)

06. I Ain't Got You (Live at Paul's Mall, 1973)

07. Mother Popcorn (Live at Paul's Mall, 1973)

08. Movin' Out (Live at Paul's Mall, 1973)

09. Walkin' The Dog (Live at Paul's Mall, 1973)

10. Train Kept A Rollin' (Live at Paul's Mall, 1973)

11. Mama Kin (Live at Paul's Mall, 1973)

Bonus Tracks

12. Train Kept A Rollin' (Session Take)

13. Make It (Rehearsal Take)

14. Make It (Alternate Take)

15. Write Me A Letter (Alternate Take)

16. Harmonica Bass Jam Jelly (Session Take)

17. Joined At The Hip (Aerojam)