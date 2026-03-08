SEBASTIAN BACH: 'Don't Hold Your Breath' For My Next Album

In a new interview with the Iron City Rocks podcast, former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach spoke about his insistence on making new music and performing his latest solo music live instead of relying completely on the catalog of his previous band. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, we do 'What Do I Got To Lose?' and 'Freedom' and 'Future Of Youth' [from my latest album, 2024's 'Child Within The Man'], we do those every show, and we do '(Hold On) To The Dream' 99% of the shows. So those are four tunes that are in the set. And my audience makes no distinction between — it just fits right in."

Referencing other artists who focus almost exclusively on performing their hits, Bach said: "I understand that way of thinking, but that would be so boring to me, to not have any new songs. I would be bored out of my mind. I'm not into this to be bored.

"I'm always gonna be putting out new stuff, 'cause that's what I enjoy doing," he explained. "But I should preface that by saying, don't really hold your breath for the next one, because we had the total odd occurrence of the pandemic, which allowed me and the musicians to just concentrate on nothing except for that album. And rock and roll's always reinventing itself and nowadays people are just clamoring to come to shows. And I think it's because we all spend so much time on our phones and our computers and staring at screens that we all are, like, 'Enough. Oh my God. Let's go rock out and have fun with our friends and our family and sing songs that we love and be together with other people instead of just staring at a screen.' That's really the way I feel."

This past January, Bach told This Day In Metal that he wanted to make "a Christmas record" at some point in his life. "I love Christmas music, and I know exactly the kind of Christmas record I would make," he said. "It's not gonna be 'Jingle Bells' with electric guitars. It's gonna be a traditional piano, organ-based record of vocals of songs that I did in the church when I was in Peterborough, Ontario at Anglican Church — All Saints, I think it was called. So that's what I want. I need to do that at some point."

Bach recently embarked on a 2026 North American headlining tour, "The Party Never Ends", which kicked off February 26 in Highland, California at Yaamava' Casino.

Bach's current touring band includes his son Paris Bach on drums, "Bruiser" Brody DeRozie on guitar, and Fede Delfino on bass.

"Child Within The Man" — the singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star and actor's first album in more than 10 years — was well-received, with Associated Press saying "…it shows a fierce performer in prime fighting form…his vocals remain sharp and his songwriting talents as cunning as ever," while Ultimate Classic Rock noted: "Bach's voice has lost none of its rage or range, even in the highest registers…" In addition, the album's "(Hold On) To The Dream" track was included in Consequence's "30 Best Metal & Hard Rock Songs Of 2024" which described the song as "...a late-career masterpiece from the former SKID ROW singer. Baz hits some of the highest notes of his career on the sweeping ballad, an inspiring anthem about perseverance."

In January 2025, Sebastian was back on TV when he appeared on Food Network's "Worst Cooks In America Celebrity Edition: Heroes vs. Villains". In addition, in June 2024 Sebastian was the subject of an A&E "Biography: Rock Legends" special. This followed his 2023 appearance as "Tiki" on Fox's "The Masked Singer".

"Child Within The Man" yielded the following singles/videos, all of which have impacted the rock charts: "Freedom", "What Do I Got To Lose?", "Everybody Bleeds" and "(Hold On) To The Dream" (along with the "(Hold On) To The Dream" alternate video),"Future Of Youth" and "To Live Again".

"Child Within The Man" was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Michael "Elvis" Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate and mastered by Robert Ludwig of Gateway Mastering. Bach wrote or co-wrote all the album's 11 tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals.

"Child Within The Man" features guest appearances from John 5 (MÖTLEY CRÜE, ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON),Steve Stevens (BILLY IDOL) and Orianthi (ALICE COOPER, MICHAEL JACKSON) — who all co-wrote their respective tracks with Bach — and two tracks co-written with ALTER BRIDGE's Myles Kennedy ("What Do I Got to Lose?" and "To Live Again"). Devin Bronson (guitars),Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Colson (drums) round out the players on the album.

Prior to "Child Within The Man"'s arrival, Bach hadn't released a full-length disc since "Give 'Em Hell", which came out in March 2014.