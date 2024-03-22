AEROSMITH Celebrates 'Get Your Wings' Album With 50th-Anniversary Deluxe Vinyl And Apparel Collection

In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of their landmark album "Get Your Wings", four-time Grammy Award-winning and diamond-certified Boston rock legends AEROSMITH today announced the release of a limited-edition vinyl via UMe/Capitol out May 17. Limited to numbers 1-1974 to honor the year of the album's release, the collector's item is pressed on 180g custom color "gold sparkle" vinyl, housed in an embossed gold foil jacket. Each copy is uniquely numbered with gold foil and encased in black poly-lined sleeves, preserving the quality and sound of this iconic album. Inside, fans will find a 1970s-era AEROSMITH logo sticker and a replica of a vintage ad, adding to the nostalgia of this celebratory release.

The launch is accompanied by a new, expansive "Get Your Wings" merchandise and apparel collection, available day-and-date with the vinyl. This collection features newly reimagined items that embody the spirit and legacy of AEROSMITH during the era of "Get Your Wings", celebrating the album's monumental anniversary.

"Get Your Wings" is not only RIAA triple platinum-certified but also marked the band's first collaboration with producer Jack Douglas who went on to produce the next three albums for the band and was instrumental in shaping the sound that would define AEROSMITH for decades. Recorded at New York's Record Plant and launched with a tour that started at The Orpheum Theater in Boston on March 9, 1974, "Get Your Wings" solidified AEROSMITH's place in rock history with 74 shows across the US.

The news of "Get Your Wings"' limited-edition vinyl release comes six months after AEROSMITH postponed all of its previously announced "Peace Out" farewell tour dates due to singer Steven Tyler suffering vocal cord damage last September.

AEROSMITH kicked off its "Peace Out" farewell on September 2, 2023 at the 21,000-capacity Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

AEROSMITH's 18-song set opened with "Back In The Saddle" and included a cover of FLEETWOOD MAC's "Stop Messin' Around", before closing with a two-song encore of "Dream On" and "Walk This Way".

Produced by Live Nation, the 40-date North American tour was scheduled to make stops at arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles's Kia Forum, New York's Madison Square Garden and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, with a special stop in their hometown of Boston for New Year's Eve 2023.

The "Peace Out" run of dates was originally set to wrap on January 26, 2024 in Montreal. Special guests THE BLACK CROWES were joining AEROSMITH for the entire tour, which was to celebrate AEROSMITH's five decades of music.

Prior to the launch of "Peace Out", AEROSMITH wrapped its critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Ahead of the residency, AEROSMITH returned to its hometown in Boston to perform a record-breaking one-off show at Fenway Park as part of the legendary band's 50th anniversary celebrations. With over 38,700 people in attendance, it was the most tickets sold to date for a show at the iconic venue.