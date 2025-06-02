AEROSMITH Frontman STEVEN TYLER's Stage-Played 'Dream On' Keyboard Sells For $130,000

Julien's Auctions, the world's premier celebrity auction house, struck a powerful chord with collectors and music fans alike this week during the second day of its prestigious "Music Icons" auction. Held at the Hard Rock Cafe in the heart of Times Square, the two-day event concluded Sunday, May 31, showcasing nearly 700 rare pieces tied to some of the most influential figures in music history.

From stage-played guitars to handwritten lyrics, iconic fashion, and personal artifacts, the auction featured an unprecedented collection from music royalty including QUEEN, Bruce Springsteen, Prince, Sting, Eric Clapton, Eddie Van Halen, Madonna, Johnny Cash, THE DOORS, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Britney Spears, Christine McVie, Dolly Parton, Bob Dylan, THE ROLLING STONES, NIRVANA, AEROSMITH, and more.

Among the standout lots: AEROSMITH frontman Steven Tyler's stage-played "Dream On" keyboard soared to $130,000, while Eric Clapton's Martin Crossroads limited edition acoustic guitar brought in $52,000. A stunning Patek Philippe Aquanaut wristwatch owned by FLEETWOOD MAC's Christine McVie fetched $35,750, and Django Reinhardt's 1938 Levin De Luxe archtop guitar sold for $35,000.

Also drawing significant interest were a stage-worn Bob Mackie ensemble from Cher's 1975 "Cher" show ($13,000),Dolly Parton's embellished jumpsuit from a 1975 "Hee Haw" appearance ($15,000),and a signed abstract painting by Frank Sinatra, which went for $22,750.

Other highlights included OASIS's "Champagne Supernova" handwritten lyrics by Noel Gallagher ($10,400) and a pencil drawing print by Stevie Nicks ($5,850). Guitar enthusiasts had plenty to celebrate as well, with pieces including a signed 1957 Gretsch 6120 from Chet Atkins ($12,500),a blonde 1953 Fender Telecaster formerly owned by Chips Moman and played by Waylon Jennings ($29,250),and a stage-played Fender Stratocaster with a left-handed neck from Yngwie Malmsteen ($22,750).

From pop stars to rock legends, "Music Icons" once again proved why Julien's Auctions remains at the forefront of music memorabilia, offering a rare chance to own a piece of the stories — and sounds — that shaped generations.

Highlights of the auction included:

* Taylor Swift & Miley Cyrus signed Daisy Rock guitar - $104,000

* AEROSMITH stage-used "Dream On" keyboard - $130,000

* Live Aid - Bob Dylan, Madonna, Neil Young & more signed 1985 US program - $22,750

* Lady Gaga "House of Gucci" screen-worn dress - $5,200

* Elton John 1970s-era custom made suit - $9,100

* Hank Williams Gibson guitar - $21,500

* Dolly Parton worn jumpsuit - $15,000

* Cher custom Bob Mackie ensemble - $13,000

* Alex Lifeson played guitar - $22,750

* Madonna handwritten letter to college roommate - $16,250

* AEROSMITH Joe Perry stage-played and signed Gibson Les Paul - $58,500

* Portions of the MELVINS tour van embellished with artwork by Kurt Cobain - $26,000

* Noel Gallagher "Champagne Supernova" handwritten lyrics - $10,400

* Janet Jackson bedazzled flip phone and case - $1,170

* NIRVANA 1991 concert Kurt Cobain handwritten setlist - $13,000

* Amy Winehouse 2007 interview-worn floral dress - $22,750

* NIRVANA / Kurt Cobain stage-played Boss guitar effects pedal -$16,250

Julien's Auctions continues to solidify its position as the global leader in music, entertainment, and celebrity auctions, uniting collectors and enthusiasts from around the world for this monumental sale. Find out what treasures are next up for auction at Juliensauctions.com.