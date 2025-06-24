AFI Announces Fall 2025 Headline Tour With TR/ST

AFI Announces Fall 2025 Headline Tour With TR/STJune 24, 2025
AFI has announced its highly anticipated return to the stage with a North American headline tour, set to kick off this fall with special guest TR/ST. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-date run begins September 30 in Madison, Wisconsin, and brings AFI's electrifying live show to major cities, including Chicago, Brooklyn, Boston, Atlanta, Dallas and Denver, before wrapping November 5 in San Diego, California.
Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Wednesday, June 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run ahead of the general on sale, which begins this Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.
Known for its genre-defying sound and enduring presence in the alt-rock and punk scenes, AFI continues to captivate a multigenerational fanbase with its intensity and evolution. Joining them for the tour is TR/ST, the critically acclaimed electronic artist whose dark, synth-heavy soundscapes have earned a cult following around the world.
The tour marks AFI's first full-scale outing since its celebrated 2021 release "Bodies", and will offer fans the chance to experience songs from across their extensive catalog, delivered with the band's signature vibrant performance.
Tour dates:
Sep. 14 - Washington, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival*
Sep. 30 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
Oct. 02 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
Oct. 03 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
Oct. 04 - Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone
Oct. 06 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks
Oct. 07 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
Oct. 09 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem *
Oct. 10 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues
Oct. 12 - Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Oct. 14 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
Oct. 15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
Oct. 17 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
Oct. 18 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
Oct. 20 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Oct. 21 - North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach
Oct. 23 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
Oct. 24 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ War Memorial Auditorium
Oct. 25 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
Oct. 28 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
Oct. 29 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater
Oct. 31 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
Nov. 01 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at the Complex +
Nov. 04 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre *+
Nov. 05 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA
Nov. 16 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital*
* Non-Live Nation date
+ Support to be determined
Critics hailed "Bodies" as ranking high in AFI's body of work, with the likes of SPIN praising the band for "fusing some experimental new steps into the tried and true AFI formula," and calling their music "one of the most distinct and recognizable sounds today." In a chat with Davey Havok, Flood magazine said that "The album shows the members elevating their musicianship without a second of superfluousness. The result is an album that will appeal to old school fans while inevitably attracting new listeners to the band's gothic-rock sound." Alternative Press gave the album a glowing review, noting that "AFI dish out somber edge with outright elegance." Brooklyn Vegan shared similar sentiments, saying that "'Bodies' is the most consistently rewarding batch of songs AFI have released in at least a decade." Kerrang! also praised the band's continual inventiveness, saying that "Throughout, even during the more familiar-sounding songs, keyboards and electronic beats pop up, leaving the whole thing with a feeling of gutter-glitter that underlines Davey's intent with the soul of it."
Photo credit: Lexie Alley