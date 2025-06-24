SLEEPING WITH SIRENS Announces Fall 2025 'Don't Let The Party Die' Tour

Alternative rock band SLEEPING WITH SIRENS has just announced its 2025 headlining "Don't Let The Party Die" tour for this October surrounding their performances during When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas and We Missed Ourselves festival in Mexico. Joining them on this tour will be STAND ATLANTIC and HEART TO GOLD.

The tour will kick off on October 8 in Birmingham, Alabama and visit major cities across the U.S., including Grand Rapids, Milwaukee, Louisville, La Vista, Boulder, Tucson and San Antonio, with a stop in Las Vegas for When We Were Young festival on October 18 and October 19. They will close out the tour on October 25 in Mexico City as part of the We Missed Ourselves festival.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Thursday, June 26 at 10:00 a.m. ET and end on Thursday, June 26 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMSIRENS2025" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Thursday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m. local time.

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS fall 2025 tour dates:

Oct. 08 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

Oct. 10 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live @ 20 Monroe

Oct. 11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom

Oct. 12 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Oct. 14 - La Vista, NE - The Astro

Oct. 16 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

Oct. 18 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival*

Oct. 19 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival*

Oct. 20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

Oct. 22 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center Outside

Oct. 25 - Mexico City, Mexico - We Missed Ourselves Festival *

* Festival date

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS breathes rarified air. After fourteen years, seven studio albums and thousands of shows, the band has outlasted many of their peers while crafting an undeniably unique path through modern alternative rock. With each release, the band — Kellin Quinn (vocals),Nick Martin (guitar),Justin Hills (bass) and Matty Best (drums) — continue to hone their mix of unflinchingly honest lyricism, unforgettable riffs, and pulse-pounding percussion while boldly exploring new creative frontiers. That future-forward perspective, coupled with a deep connection to listeners, has established SLEEPING WITH SIRENS as a beacon of hope in a world desperate to find silver linings.

In September 2023, SLEEPING WITH SIRENS released a deluxe version of its latest album, "Complete Collapse". The expanded set included acoustic renditions of four "Complete Collapse" tracks plus a brand new song called "Don't Let The Party Die".

Issued In October 2022 via Sumerian Records, "Complete Collapse" featuring guest appearances by UNDEROATH's Spencer Chamberlain, Dorothy, Royal & The Serpent and Charlotte Sands.

The follow-up to 2019's "How It Feels To Be Lost", "Complete Collapse" was SLEEPING WITH SIRENS' first album to feature drummer Matty Best of TONIGHT ALIVE. It was also the band's final LP to feature longtime guitarist Jack Fowler, who departed the band before the album's release.

Press photo credit: Nick Stafford