AFI Shares Music Video For New Single 'Holy Visions'

Following the announcement of the band's forthcoming album "Silver Bleeds The Black Sun…", due on October 3 via Run For Cover Records, AFI has shared a new song, "Holy Visions", which arrives with a performance video directed by Gilbert Trejo portraying the band bathed in pink and blue light.

"Silver Bleeds The Black Sun…" marks the twelfth album from AFI and will include the previously shared single "Behind The Clock", which was also accompanied by a music video directed by Trejo.

Speaking about the new video, AFI vocalist Davey Havok said shares: "Getting to work with Gilbert on two videos was a joy. 'Holy Visions' is the perfect visual sublimation of the song."

For more than three decades, AFI has been in a nearly constant state of reinvention. The band have made it a point to evolve with every album — sometimes dramatically so — never allowing themselves to become too comfortable in one genre or rest on any of their impressive career laurels. It's an approach that has grown their audience but also challenged it with a sonic identity that can shift in wild, unexpected directions. Now with "Silver Bleeds The Black Sun…", AFI are once again at the start of an exciting new chapter, only this time they've even managed to surprise themselves.

The goal of "Silver Bleeds The Black Sun…" was to make an album with a singular mood, something dreamy and ethereal, and the band members found themselves diving headfirst into influences that had always been deeply embedded in AFI's musical core, but now were being brought to the forefront. The result is an album that feels out of time, at once familiar and fresh, drawing on classic sounds and reinterpreting them through a modern lens. "Silver Bleeds The Black Sun…" is dark and otherworldly, but also grandiose and stately, biting and beautiful in equal measure — in other words, it's very AFI, yet not quite like any version of the band you've ever heard before.

It's this combination of endless creative daring, deftly wielded influences, and above all else, an unshakeable sense of self that's allowed AFI to stay relevant for more than 30 years, often leading the way through emerging musical moments. From their scrappy roots as a high school hardcore band oin the early '90s ("Answer That and Stay Fashionable", "Very Proud Of Ya" and "Shut Your Mouth And Open Your Eyes"),to their dark melodic punk reinvention at the turn of the century ("Black Sails In The Sunset" and "The Art Of Drowning"),to their crossover into mainstream stardom in the early 2000s ("Sing The Sorrow" and "Decemberunderground") and their years as shapeshifting alternative rock journeymen ("Crash Love", "Burials", "The Blood Album" and "Bodies"),the band has survived and thrived by staunchly being themselves — no matter what that is.

This fall, AFI will embark on their headline North American tour with special guests TR/ST to celebrate the release of "Silver Bleeds The Black Sun..." The 24-date run will begin on September 30 in Madison, Wisconsin, with stops in Chicago, Brooklyn, Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, and Denver, before wrapping November 5 in San Diego, CA. The tour marks AFI's first full-scale outing since their celebrated 2021 release "Bodies", and will offer fans the chance to experience songs from across their extensive catalog, delivered with the band's signature electrifying performance.

"Silver Bleeds The Black Sun…" track listing:

01. The Bird Of Prey

02. Behind The Clock

03. Holy Visions

04. Blasphemy & Excess

05. Spear Of Truth

06. Ash Speck In A Green Eye

07. VOIDWARD, I BEND BACK

08. Marguerite

09. A World Unmade

10. Noneunderground

Photo credit: Lexie Alley