EMPEROR To Be Joined By MORTIIS And FAUST For 2026 BEYOND THE GATES Festival Performance

Norway's Beyond The Gates festival has announced the first batch of bands for the 2026 edition, Chapter XIV.

It's been a busy few days in the Beyond The Gates headquarters. The 2026 edition, which will be the fourteenth installment of the festival, is gradually taking shape. The mighty EMPEROR will play a very special set featuring former members Håvard "Mortiis" Ellefsen and Bård "Faust" Eithun.

EMPEROR is — as everyone knows — one of the most influential acts to ever emerge from Norway and has taken atmospheric black metal to heights no one ever would have dared dream of. Festival organizers say they "can't wait to return to the roots with them when they hit the stage in the iconic Grieghallen."

Along with fellow Norwegians 1349, ARCTURUS and MISOTHEIST, and returning IMHA TARIKAT and THE RUINS OF BEVERAST, a vast selection of underground talent — which this first announcement, to a large extent, is focused on — will perform at the 2026 event. SPECTRAL WOUND, WARNING, FORTERESSE, SULPHUR AEON and CONCRETE WINDS will all make their debut at Beyond The Gates next year.

From July 29, 2026 through August 1, 2026, Beyond The Gates will be held for the fourteenth time and will showcase why the festival has grown into the international metal gathering it has become. Attracting visitors from 50 different countries around the world, the extreme metal festival has become a global phenomenon. The festival takes place the city center of Bergen, using several venues spread across town, including the legendary Grieghallen and USF Verftet. Festival passes are on sale now.

In addition, Beyond The Gates has launched a December campaign in which fans can enter to win a chance at a free hotel packages and other prizes! To enter the draw, buy your festival pass before December 31, 2024.

Beyond The Gates festival organizers say: "Since the inception of the Beyond The Gates festival, fans have been coming to Bergen to see performances of their favorite Norwegian artists in their home environment. As most visitors know, nature and local culture has always been a poignant source of inspiration for the bands emerging from the Bergen scene. Yet again, Beyond The Gates will give all of the traveling fans the opportunity to get an unique insight into all aspects of the Norwegian metal scene and the local culture in general. In that regard, we’re putting together a series of events before and during the festival so that all of you can discover what inspired —– and still does — the Norwegian metal scene.

"More special events will be announced, including exclusive listening parties, music and culture panels, in-depth live interviews, and a wealth of of events and activities that will give you a Beyond The Gates experience that will last for a lifetime."