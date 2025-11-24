AIRBOURNE Celebrates Holiday Season With New Single 'Christmas Bonus', Announces European Tour

AIRBOURNE Celebrates Holiday Season With New Single 'Christmas Bonus', Announces European TourNovember 24, 2025
Australian hard rockers AIRBOURNE give fans — naughty and nice alike — a seasonal surprise with "Christmas Bonus", their spirited new single, unwrapped today.
Not only does the track contain a guitar solo cunningly constructed to unleash good cheer, even at a distance, but it also features references to the first "Die Hard" movie, surely the most explosive festive flick of them all.
AIRBOURNE frontman Joel O'Keeffe comments: "Christmas is a time to rock 'n' roll! I remember being a little kid, and I really didn't like carols at all — I thought they were annoying. I just wanted to listen to AC/DC and BLACK SABBATH. But then I got this new AC/DC record, 'The Razor's Edge', and there was this song, 'Mistress For Christmas'. I had no idea what it meant, but that's what I was playing for Christmas that year. Rockin' out at Christmas is one of the best times of the year to rock out — let's all headbang around the Christmas tree!"
Watch the NSFW animated music video for "Christmas Bonus" below.
"Christmas Bonus", alongside AIRBOURNE's recently released new single "Gutsy", were produced by Brian Howes, who worked with the band on 2013's "Black Dog Barking" album; engineering, meanwhile, was handled by Canadian studio legend Mike Fraser (AC/DC, AEROSMITH, RUSH, METALLICA),with Zakk Cervini (DAYSEEKER, BRING ME THE HORIZON, ARCHITECTS, Machine Gun Kelly) taking charge of the mix.
AIRBOURNE will return to Europe early next year, rockin' hard through the winter into spring.
The full list of announced 2026 AIRBOURNE live appearances is as follows: -
Jan. 30 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
Feb. 03 - Munich, Germany @ TonHalle
Feb. 05 - Klosterneuburg, Austria @ Raiffeisenbank
Feb. 07 - Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle
Feb. 09 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Poolen
Feb. 10 - Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene
Feb. 12 - Stockholm, Sweden @ B-K
Feb. 14 - Hamburg, Germany @ Georg Elser Halle
Feb. 16 - Utrecht, the Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg
Feb. 17 - Luxembourg @ Luxexpo The Box
Feb. 20 - Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
Feb. 21 - Zenith Paris – Paris, France @ La Villette
Feb. 24 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
Feb. 25 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
Feb. 28 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
Mar. 02 - Norwich, UK @ UEA (University of East Anglia)
Mar. 03 - Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall
Mar. 06 - Groningen, the Netherlands @ De Oosterpoort
Mar. 08 - Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof
Mar. 09 - Saarbrücken, Germany @ Garage
Mar. 11 - Lyon, France @ Transbordeur
Mar. 13 - Zürich, Switzerland @ Halle 662
Mar. 14 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz
Mar. 17 - Cenon, France @ Le Rocher de Palmer
Mar. 20 - Nîmes, France @ Paloma
Mar. 21 - Toulouse, France @ Interférence
Mar. 24 - Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz
Mar. 25 - Madrid, Spain @ Sala La Riviera
Mar. 27 - Bilbao, Spain @ Sala Santana 27
Mar. 29 - Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
In a June 2025 interview with Louise Phillips of U.K.'s TotalRock, AIRBOURNE drummer Ryan O'Keeffe confirmed that the recording sessions for the band's sixth album were completed in April.
Asked by Phillips if AIRBOURNE has already decided on a title for the upcoming album, Ryan and his brother, Joel O'Keeffe, revealed that it would be called "Gutsy", which is also the title of the single AIRBOURNE released earlier in June.
"Gutsy" and "Christmas Bonus" feature AIRBOURNE's current lineup, consisting of Joel and Ryan, alongside longtime bassist Justin Street, and recent recruit Brett Tyrrell on rhythm guitar.
Tyrrell joined AIRBOURNE in 2022 as the replacement for Matthew Harrison, who stepped into the band in 2018 after the departure of founding member David Roads.
AIRBOURNE bassist Justin Street joined the band in 2004 as the replacement for Luke McKenzie.
AIRBOURNE is:
Joel O'Keeffe - Frontman/Lead Guitar
Ryan O'Keeffe - Drums
Justin Street - Bass
Brett Tyrrell - Rhythm Guitar
Photo credit: Andy Ford