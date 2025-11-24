AIRBOURNE Celebrates Holiday Season With New Single 'Christmas Bonus', Announces European Tour

Australian hard rockers AIRBOURNE give fans — naughty and nice alike — a seasonal surprise with "Christmas Bonus", their spirited new single, unwrapped today.

Not only does the track contain a guitar solo cunningly constructed to unleash good cheer, even at a distance, but it also features references to the first "Die Hard" movie, surely the most explosive festive flick of them all.

AIRBOURNE frontman Joel O'Keeffe comments: "Christmas is a time to rock 'n' roll! I remember being a little kid, and I really didn't like carols at all — I thought they were annoying. I just wanted to listen to AC/DC and BLACK SABBATH. But then I got this new AC/DC record, 'The Razor's Edge', and there was this song, 'Mistress For Christmas'. I had no idea what it meant, but that's what I was playing for Christmas that year. Rockin' out at Christmas is one of the best times of the year to rock out — let's all headbang around the Christmas tree!"

Watch the NSFW animated music video for "Christmas Bonus" below.

"Christmas Bonus", alongside AIRBOURNE's recently released new single "Gutsy", were produced by Brian Howes, who worked with the band on 2013's "Black Dog Barking" album; engineering, meanwhile, was handled by Canadian studio legend Mike Fraser (AC/DC, AEROSMITH, RUSH, METALLICA),with Zakk Cervini (DAYSEEKER, BRING ME THE HORIZON, ARCHITECTS, Machine Gun Kelly) taking charge of the mix.

AIRBOURNE will return to Europe early next year, rockin' hard through the winter into spring.

The full list of announced 2026 AIRBOURNE live appearances is as follows: -

Jan. 30 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

Feb. 03 - Munich, Germany @ TonHalle

Feb. 05 - Klosterneuburg, Austria @ Raiffeisenbank

Feb. 07 - Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

Feb. 09 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Poolen

Feb. 10 - Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

Feb. 12 - Stockholm, Sweden @ B-K

Feb. 14 - Hamburg, Germany @ Georg Elser Halle

Feb. 16 - Utrecht, the Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

Feb. 17 - Luxembourg @ Luxexpo The Box

Feb. 20 - Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

Feb. 21 - Zenith Paris – Paris, France @ La Villette

Feb. 24 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham

Feb. 25 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

Feb. 28 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

Mar. 02 - Norwich, UK @ UEA (University of East Anglia)

Mar. 03 - Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall

Mar. 06 - Groningen, the Netherlands @ De Oosterpoort

Mar. 08 - Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof

Mar. 09 - Saarbrücken, Germany @ Garage

Mar. 11 - Lyon, France @ Transbordeur

Mar. 13 - Zürich, Switzerland @ Halle 662

Mar. 14 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

Mar. 17 - Cenon, France @ Le Rocher de Palmer

Mar. 20 - Nîmes, France @ Paloma

Mar. 21 - Toulouse, France @ Interférence

Mar. 24 - Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz

Mar. 25 - Madrid, Spain @ Sala La Riviera

Mar. 27 - Bilbao, Spain @ Sala Santana 27

Mar. 29 - Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

In a June 2025 interview with Louise Phillips of U.K.'s TotalRock, AIRBOURNE drummer Ryan O'Keeffe confirmed that the recording sessions for the band's sixth album were completed in April.

Asked by Phillips if AIRBOURNE has already decided on a title for the upcoming album, Ryan and his brother, Joel O'Keeffe, revealed that it would be called "Gutsy", which is also the title of the single AIRBOURNE released earlier in June.

"Gutsy" and "Christmas Bonus" feature AIRBOURNE's current lineup, consisting of Joel and Ryan, alongside longtime bassist Justin Street, and recent recruit Brett Tyrrell on rhythm guitar.

Tyrrell joined AIRBOURNE in 2022 as the replacement for Matthew Harrison, who stepped into the band in 2018 after the departure of founding member David Roads.

AIRBOURNE bassist Justin Street joined the band in 2004 as the replacement for Luke McKenzie.

AIRBOURNE is:

Joel O'Keeffe - Frontman/Lead Guitar

Ryan O'Keeffe - Drums

Justin Street - Bass

Brett Tyrrell - Rhythm Guitar

Photo credit: Andy Ford