ALDO NOVA Opens Up About His Cervical Spine Fracture

In a new interview with Jimmy Kay and Alan Dixon of The Metal Voice, Canadian rocker Aldo Nova opened up about the "serious" back injury he suffered in a fall last summer. Regarding how he ended up getting hurt, the 69-year-old musician said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I have my Yorkshire terriers. I have one particular that I'm in love with. Well, I love them all, but one that I've had the longest. She's six years old, so I've had her since she was a baby. And the other two are rescues. But this one, she's like my baby, my girl. So I came out of the bathroom, and she was right at the top of the steps. And so I bent down to give her a kiss, whatever. And I'm here in the corner and the steps are right there. So as I was getting up, I sort of went, 'Oh,' and then I fell [face forward] completely flat. It was like a dive — I dived down there… On top of that, the steps go down, then there's a curve. So I hit every step with my head. Then I hit the wall. Then I curved down and hit a couple more steps."

Aldo went on to say that he didn't take his injuries seriously at first. "But you know what? My wife, she made a deal with me. She says, 'Listen, I could take you to the hospital. And I'll stop at Tim Horton's [Canadian coffeehouse and restaurant chain] and I'll get you a nice coffee," he recalled. "And then we're gonna go to [the hospital].' I said, 'Deal.' So I went and I got my coffee and then we go over there and I got out of the car. I walked to the emergency room, and I told 'em, 'Listen, I fell down 18 steps and my neck hurts.' And they took me in the back, and then they started to do scans. I didn't think it was that bad. After the scan, she says, 'Listen, stay here. We're gonna do more scans, but don't move your neck.' So I didn't move. And I told my wife, 'I think there's something wrong.' So then she came back and she came to me and she says, 'Listen, you broke your C1 [the superior-most vertebra in the spinal column].' She goes, 'You could die. She said, 'We're gonna call an ambulance and they're gonna rush you to out [to a hospital] where they have all the neurosurgeons,' stuff like that. 'And they already know; the trauma team is waiting for you.' So I got there with the ambulance, and that killed me worse than the fall, 'cause of all the holes in the road and everything, the potholes, everything. They were going like really fast and then there was, like, all these potholes. If I didn't have a broken neck before, I got one after that ride, I'll tell you that much. So that's it. I got there and then they kept doing these tests and tests of mobility. And I was fine."

The news of Nova's injury was revealed in a July 2025 Facebook post by Nova's wife. She wrote: "Hello, my name is Sylvia Bechard, and I am Aldo Nova's wife. Due to an unfortunate fall down a flight of stairs, Aldo has suffered a cervical spine fracture at the level of C1, which is a serious injury. Fortunately, he does not need spinal surgery but has to wear a special neckbrace for up to a year depending on his progress. I will keep you updated on a regular basis. Thank you all".

Born Aldo Caporuscio, Aldo launched his career more than 40 years ago with his 1982 double-platinum top ten self-titled debut, "Aldo Nova", and its definitive Hot 100 smash single "Fantasy". On the heels of the platinum-selling "Subject…Aldo Nova" and "Twitch", he emerged as a trusted collaborator for some of the biggest stars in the world. He co-wrote the song "Mr. Big Time" for the soundtrack of the movie "Armageddon" and worked closely withJon Bon Jovi on his soundtrack album for the film "Young Guns 2", writing the signature riff from Jon Bon Jovi's "Blaze Of Glory". Bon Jovi returned the favor by collaborating on Aldo's 1991 "Blood On The Bricks". Working closely with Céline Dion, he penned "A New Day Has Come", "Your Light", "I Can't Fight The Feeling" and "You And I", even garnered a Grammy Award in the category of "Album Of The Year" for co-writing and producing three songs from her diamond-selling album "Falling Into You". Not to mention, his discography also includes writing songs for everyone from Faith Hill, Carole King and Clay Aiken to Garou and BLUE ÖYSTER CULT.

In 2008 Nova embarked on a 14-year journey to create his rock opera "The Life And Times Of Eddie Gage", which was finally finished in March of 2022.

In April 2022, he released his 10-song EP "The Life And Times Of Eddie Gage", a rock opera by Aldo that showcased all-new material. He filmed, produced, and edited three videos for three of the songs from the EP: "Free Your Mind", "Burn Like The Sun" and "King Of Deceit". The videos showcase Aldo in full costume and makeup to give a powerful performance in a more theatrical style.

In April 2022, he also released "Aldo Nova 2.0 Reloaded", which consisted of all his biggest songs completely redone and turbocharged. Aldo didn't stop there. In May 2022, he released his three-song EP of never-before-released songs called "Short Stories". Then, in June 19 2022, he released his tree-song all-instrumental EP "Sonic Hallucinations", which critics described as three symphonies for aliens. All four albums can be found on every major streaming platform and in CD format everywhere.