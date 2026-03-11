EAGLES OF DEATH METAL's JESSE HUGHES Denies That He Is A DONALD TRUMP Supporter: 'That Is Just Not True'

In a new interview with Scott Michael Nathan of The Bad Decisions Podcast, EAGLES OF DEATH METAL's Jesse Hughes addressed some of the controversial comments he made in the months after Islamic State group extremists stormed his band's concert in France in November 2015, claiming 90 lives. Asked by Scott what people consistently get wrong about how he processed the events of that night, Jesse said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, they weren't there. That's one thing. But also you have to consider that I was traumatized. I was deeply traumatized, and I was very, very protective of everyone that had been there. So I wouldn't say that I don't believe the things that I said at the time, but I would definitely say that today I probably wouldn't say them because it's just not necessary.

"The truth is that I've always looked at it like I'm a rock and roller," he continued. "I don't care who you vote for — check your politics at the door, and everyone gets to come here and shake their dick and have a good time. For whatever reason, the circumstances of my life made it so that for a moment I didn't have that luxury anymore.

"Let me just put it this way: the amount of people that crawled out of the woodwork to manipulate me and use my tragedy to their benefit was endless, and it disgusted me on both sides of the aisle," Jesse added.

Hughes, who champions gun ownership, created a stir in France in the aftermath of the attacks by suggesting that Muslim security staff were involved and that Muslims were celebrating outside the venue — allegations that were similar to those made by Donald Trump, who said more than a decade ago that on the day of the September 11, 2001, attacks there were big, public celebrations by thousands of Muslims in New Jersey as they watched the twin towers collapse. Jesse later apologized for his comments, saying he had been struggling from nightmares and mental health problems.

"Sometimes people will say I'm a Trump supporter. That is just not true," Hughes told The Bad Decisions Podcast. I've never, ever, ever one time in the press ever endorsed or said that I support the man. I've just said things that have been controversial that you could attribute maybe to one side or another. But I have a different perspective. And I still believe the things I believe, but I was able to return to a place where — check your politics at the door."

Jesse added: "Elvis [Presley] said it best. I'm an entertainer and it's nobody's business what I vote for, 'cause I ain't here to tell you who to vote for."

After Scott Michael Nathan noted that he is personally pro-guns and that he doesn't have any issues with gay marriage, Hughes said: "Dude, our first album is literally the transgender flag. I don't think anyone realizes that. I grew up in Palm Springs. Nobody is more supportive of the gay community than I am, dude. But when everyone's all worked up and everyone's angry and everyone's too busy hating, it's difficult to see the nuances."

In March 2016, Hughes apologized to the staff and security of the Bataclan for implying that they may have known about, or even been involved in, the terrorist attack during his band's concert at the venue. His apology came after Hughes gave an interview to Fox Business in which he claimed that six security guards did not show to work the night of the attacks up and others acted strangely. "Out of respect for the police still investigating, I won't make a definite statement, but I'll say it seems rather obvious that they had a reason not to show up," Hughes said.

As a result of Hughes's comments to Fox Business, he was barred from the Bataclan re-opening concert in the fall of 2016.

The attacks in Paris led to a military response by France against the radical Islamic organization ISIS, as French jets bombed a series of targets in Syria.

The attacks stepped up worldwide concern over ISIS, as well as a debate in the U.S. over whether to accept Syrian refugees.

EAGLES OF DEATH METAL was founded in 1998 by QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE mainman Josh Homme and his longtime friend Hughes. Homme appears on the band's albums but only plays live with them occasionally.