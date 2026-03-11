DROWNING POOL Has 'Plenty Enough Songs Right Now' For A New Full-Length Album

In a new interview with Cassius Morris, DROWNING POOL guitarist C.J. Pierce spoke about the band's plans to release a full-length album following the arrival of three new singles over the course of the last year and a half — "The Wrong One", which was released in February 2026, "Madness", which came out in April 2025, and "Revolution (The Final Amen)", which arrived in September 2024. "Revolution (The Final Amen)" was the first piece of music Pierce, drummer Mike Luce and bassist Stevie Benton completed with singer Ryan McCombs in 13 years.

Asked how many songs DROWNING POOL has written so far for the upcoming LP and when the album might see the light of day, Pierce told Cassius Morris (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Everything's still a fluid kind of schedule. There's plenty enough songs right now to do a whole record, of course, and just kind of honing in on the stuff that's already been done and stuff that has been done and finished and recorded already. For me, there's a few songs I've just gotta get down some guitar solos [on]. I like to take my time with that and write for the song instead of, like, 'Here comes the solo' and just this 'look at me, look at me'. Everything needs to fit and flow with it. Sometimes it happens instantly."

C.J. continued: "That's the thing with us, with DROWNING POOL as well, we're not this machine where you're just putting out songs and records. This is my life. This is what I feel. This is my art. So before we put it out and it's finished, all four of us, we have to like every part of every song because you're gonna be playing it for the rest of your life. So, we don't just throw stuff out there. And some things come fast, some things take a little bit longer. But we have plenty of material."

C.J. also talked about DROWNING POOL's touring plans for 2026 and how it might affect the release of the band's new album. He said: "June 5th will be the 25-year anniversary of [DROWNING POOL's debut] 'Sinner' record and 'Bodies', so we're gonna be doing the record in its entirety on tours coming up. And then towards the end of the year, before the end of the year, we would like to put out the new record. We're gonna have singles and releases in between still up until that happens. And then next year, it'll be a full run, another tour, with some of the new stuff included, of course, playing the 'Sinner' record. "

Pierce went on to say that he is "excited" about the prospect of performing "Sinner" from beginning to end on the upcoming tour. "I love that record," he said. "I love all of our records. I know it's the most well-known one, but we play a lot of songs off of it anyway. Every setlist, every tour, we kind of [play] different [songs from 'Sinner'] here and there. But to play the whole record in its entirety, man, it's been bringing me back to that time period when we first got together in mid-'90s, late '90s, and just the flashbacks of when you first wrote that riff. It just brings you back to that moment every night when you play it."

"Sinner" was certified platinum within six weeks of its release in 2001, while the CD's first single, "Bodies", was one of the most frequently aired videos on MTV by a new band.

After the release of "Sinner", DROWNING POOL reached out to an ever-greater audience with dynamic performances at Wrestlemania XVIII and Ozzfest during the summers of 2001 and 2002. Unfortunately, their streak of success was not to last. Shortly after rousing the crowd at Ozzfest in Indianapolis, Indiana, on August 3, 2002, vocalist Dave "Stage" Williams was found dead of natural causes on the tour bus.

Last June, C.J. was asked by My Weekly Mixtape host Brian Colburn if DROWNING POOL had anything in the works to mark the 25th anniversary of "Sinner". Pierce said at the time: "We have a lot of stuff in the works and a lot of things that we're working towards now, things that we're still putting together — a lot of amazing ideas. We wanna do everything and anything, first and foremost [as a] hats off to [original DROWNING POOL singer] Dave Williams, who was a part of the making of the 'Sinner' record and kind of the foundation of our sound that you know with 'Bodies'. So, we have a lot of stuff, man.

"I went to storage when I had some time off, cleaned out some stuff, and I have a lot of music and cassette tapes and stuff we did that we didn't finish," Pierce revealed. "We have a lot of songs with Dave that just were not recorded professionally, if you will. So, we've been talks about maybe getting some of those songs to put 'em out there, 'cause you can get his voice off the cassette tape now with all this cool, fun technology — still his voice, not this A.I. stuff. But we have songs, a few of them that we would like to finish. There's songs that we haven't played live. I don't think we played 'The Game'. 'Break You' is another one that we did. So all things Dave Williams, man. We wanna make the show all about that. And again, it's just fun. I haven't gone through everything yet, but I found a lot of video and a lot of music that we just never got around to putting out yet. We were in super writing mode before we even did the 'Sinner' record."

Asked if there is any chance of a 25th-anniversary deluxe version of "Sinner" being made available in 2026, C.J. said: "Yeah, definitely, man. There's definitely gonna be that, with all this stuff on it. We're just kind of narrowing it down to what we wanna put on it. I wanna put everything out, especially the video. I had so much video back then. The Hi8 cameras came out. And we did a lot of stuff locally — right before we got signed, we did some touring. Actually, with (HED) P.E. — we got to open up for them here locally. Same thing with SEVENDUST. And with KITTIE — [I] love KITTIE, love that band. And so I have a lot of stuff, as long as they're cool with it, just to get it out there, just us raw, all that stuff. Kind of pre-'Sinner' days, if you will, on the local scene… So, yeah, there's a lot of stuff that we have to put out there… There's definitely video that I have that we haven't released, and [drummer] Mike [Luce] and [bassist] Stevie [Benton] as well. So I wanna get all that out, have a big package with that. But the fun, exciting stuff is just a handful of songs that I think we could probably either just clean off, keep it how it is on a cassette tape, or we can — us three, Mike, Stevie and myself — can redo the music and put the vocal on top to kind of polish it up. I'm cool either way. We did a handful of cover songs too. We did 'Day Tripper' from THE BEATLES, and I have that as well recorded that nobody's ever heard. That was fun just hearing Dave do it… I forgot we even did it until I heard the tape. And there's also earlier versions of 'Bodies' and 'Tear Away' that are a little different. I think some of that might be out there, some of the old demo versions, but if not, I still have those. Just stuff for the hardcore fans, man. We have stuff that's still signed from Dave Williams in storage, a handful of things. It's gonna sit in storage and collect dust, man. I'd like to get that out to the hardcore fans. So we have a bunch of posters that are still signed and some of the older CDs and stuff too, man."

In a separate interview with Thomas S. Orwat, Jr. of Rock Interview Series, Pierce confirmed that DROWNING POOL was planning to tour in 2026 in celebration of the 25th anniversary of "Sinner". "We definitely wanna start [touring] here in the States and do all next year, promoting a lot of that," the guitarist said. "And hats off to Dave Williams and do him right and do a lot of things that we haven't done that fans haven't heard. We have a lot of stuff we're putting together for the package and a lot of material that we still have with Dave Williams — and, again, respect to him — to get to the hardcore fans that like to hear it, just all that stuff out. So we're putting that together now. The solid plans haven't been laid out yet, but we will be doing the anniversary tour next year in the States, and then probably the following year go back to Europe and do it there as well."

Asked if DROWNING POOL would consider playing the entire "Sinner" album for the 25th-anniversary tour, C.J. said: "We're definitely gonna be doing that, and then more songs on top of that. The last song that we wrote with Dave was a song called 'Heroes Sleeping'. We've been talking about playing that live. We have a song called 'Break You', that song on 'The Scorpion King' soundtrack and stuff. So there's different things. We did [a cover of] 'The Game' for Triple H, MOTÖRHEAD's 'The Game', and it's something else we hadn't played live. So things like that that we haven't been able to do, all Dave Williams-oriented.

"I've been going through storage lately and there's a bunch of songs that we have that were finished demo-wise, but we never like got to like record 'em for real," Pierce revealed. "So I have a lot more material than I thought I had. So it's also gonna be fun to get out… We're gonna go through — Mike, Steve and myself — and pick out some choice songs that we think would be worthy to get out to the hardcore fans and maybe even possibly play those live. So, again, this is my dream list of what I'd like to do. We're gonna get together as a band, and we'll see all what works best for us for the tour."

McCombs played his first shows back with DROWNING POOL in March 2023 at Club L.A. in Destin, Florida and at the inaugural Throwdown At The Campground festival in Fruitland Park, Florida.

The longtime SOIL frontman, who has lived in Swindon, England since 2018, originally joined DROWNING POOL in 2005 and appeared on two of the band's studio albums, "Full Circle" (2007) and "Drowning Pool" (2010),as well as a live album, 2009's "Loudest Common Denominator". He rejoined SOIL after exiting DROWNING POOL in 2011.

McCombs is continuing to front SOIL and will carry on recording and performing with both bands.

Photo courtesy of O'Donnell Media Group