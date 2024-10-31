  • facebook
ALEX LIFESON's ENVY OF NONE Project Releases New Song 'Not Dead Yet'

October 31, 2024

With an unyielding spirit and defiant energy, "Not Dead Yet" is the latest offering from ENVY OF NONE. Featuring the masterful musicianship of RUSH's Alex Lifeson (guitars),CONEY HATCH's Andy Curran (bass, keyboards, backing vocals),Alf Annibalini (guitar, keyboards) and Randy Cooke (drums),with the ever-compelling Maiah Wynne delivering lead vocals, ENVY OF NONE conjure a unique blend of classic, progressive rock and modern, vibrant textures.

Speaking on the song's meaning, Maiah, who penned the lyrics, shared that it was inspired by Andy's raw chorus line: "I'm not dead yet, come on along and see what I am good for." She describes the track as a cathartic anthem, one that embodies resilience and defiance against the forces that aim to tear us down. "You have to continue to exist, to create, and to fight. That's the heart of the song: keep going and enjoy the ride." The single is accompanied by a video inspired by the Mexican Dia De Los Muertos 'Day Of The Dead' holiday.

As the band blends their dynamic soundscapes, "Not Dead Yet" unfolds as a layered journey, driving forward with tight rhythms and Alex Lifeson's legendary guitar lines. The breakdown, Wynne's favorite part, is the song's emotional peak, offering listeners a moment of release before launching back into its resilient conclusion. The mix, by Annibalini, coupled with Harry Hess's mastering, guarantees that every element shines with clarity and force.

"Not Dead Yet" not only serves as a bold statement from the band but also as a testament to the unyielding human spirit, a reminder to keep fighting, creating, and pushing forward — no matter what.

Credits:

• Animation / directed by: Mariano Biotico
• Written, arranged, recorded, and produced by ENVY OF NONE
• Mixed by Alf Annibalini
• Mastered by Harry Hess at HBomb Mastering

ENVY OF NONE is:

Alf Annibalini - Guitar, Keyboards
Andy Curran - Bass Guitar, Background Vocals, Guitar
Alex Lifeson - Guitar, Mandola, Oud,
Maiah Wynne - Lead Vocals, Background Vocals, Keyboards

ENVY OF NONE is busy in the studio putting the finishing touches on its next album and the follow-up to 2022's self-titled debut, expected in spring 2025.

Photo credit: Richard Sibbald

