DAVID ELLEFSON And KEN MARY Team Up With CATHY RANKIN On New Single 'Now You've Gone'

Cathy Rankin has released her debut single "Now You've Gone", featuring renowned musicians David Ellefson (formerly of MEGADETH) and Ken Mary (formerly of ALICE COOPER). The emotional track, inspired by deeply personal experiences, reflects on themes of love, grief, and ultimately hope, and will be accompanied by an official music video.

Rankin wrote the song as a tribute to legendary drummer Neil Peart, and her nephew, Christian. "Both had a permanent impact on my life," she shares. "Neil's music and lyrics were a huge influence for me, and my nephew was a light in this world for the 18 years he was here. The song is my way of expressing the void I felt when they were gone, and connecting with others who have experienced similar feelings of loss."

The project came naturally as Rankin, Ellefson, Mary and guitarist John Bronson were all connected through their music roots in Arizona, and their involvement with the Metal Hall Of Fame. They discovered their shared passion for RUSH which led to the development of the song. Rankin explains: "Ken co-wrote and produced the track while John and I have played and performed together for years. David jumped on board, and everything just clicked. The entire process was a fun and smooth experience and we formed lasting friendships."

Both Mary and Ellefson are proud of the project.

"Working with Cathy is amazing," said Mary. "She's a total pro, and when I heard her idea for this song, I wanted to get involved right away. She's an incredible talent, and I feel the song is the most moving tribute I've heard to date."

Ellefson added: "She did a fantastic job honoring Neil with this moving tribute. May this song continue to live to honor our prog hero from fans such as us."

Music enthusiasts will not want to miss the official video. Rankin shares her excitement, stating, "RUSH fans, especially, will catch the subtle metaphors and nods to the Professor, but rock fans in general will appreciate the exceptional musicianship and production."

Though "Now You've Gone" is Rankin's first original single, she's been active in the music scene for years, co-hosting the Metal Hall Of Fame with Eddie Trunk, the annual Bubba Bash with YYNOT (honoring Neil) and singing on countless stages with her successful cover bands. This release is the perfect introduction to Rankin as an original artist, and fans can expect more to come.

To celebrate the release of "Now You've Gone", Rankin is signing a limited amount of "Exit Stage Left"-inspired flats and making available the brand-new Cathy Rankin official t-shirt.