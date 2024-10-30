ALEX VAN HALEN Gets Signature 8" Cowbell From LATIN PERCUSSION

Latin Percussion (LP) has introduced the new Alex Van Halen signature 8" cowbell.

Alex, drummer and co-founder of the influential rock band VAN HALEN, has a unique playing style and exceptional timing. His new memoir, "Brothers", tells the story of one of rock's closest family partnerships and is published in October of 2024. Famously, in the intro to "Dance The Night Away", Alex uses a cowbell to set the tone of the whole song.

The new, American-made Alex Van Halen signature 8" cowbell is based on the classic LP Bongo cowbell. The chrome-plated, mountable bell is embossed with Alex's signature and the iconic VAN HALEN logo. It is fitted with the patented Jenigor Ridge Rider Bar for dampening and durability and the patented, self-aligning eye-bolt that mounts to any 3/8" to ½" diameter rod. It pumps out high-pitch sound with dry overtones making it great for punching accents into any big groove.

"I have loved every minute of working with LP to create my signature cowbell," said Alex. "It's incredibly versatile, and its distinctive 'tonk' will add to the sonic landscape of almost any genre of music."

To learn more about the new LP Alex Van Halen signature 8" cowbell and all the other products, go to www.lpmusic.com.

Founded in 1964, Latin Percussion (LP) is the largest hand percussion instrument brand in the world. The company offers an extensive line of hand percussion instruments and percussion accessories including patented designs such as the Jam Block, Ridge Rider Cowbell and Egg Shaker. Many of the world's top artists play LP, including Giovanni Hidalgo, Richie Gajate-Garcia, Karl Perazzo, Stewart Copeland, Steve Gadd, Travis Barker, Mike Portnoy and Cindy Blackman-Santana, among others.

Alex wrote "Brothers", a love letter to his younger brother, while still mourning Eddie Van Halen's untimely death. He recounts their childhood in an 800-square foot house in Pasadena, with an itinerant musician father and proper Indonesian-born mother — how they arrived in the U.S. from the Netherlands and struggled to fit in. He also shares stories of musical politics, infighting and bad-boy behavior. The book includes never-before-seen photos from the author’s private archives, as he sets the record straight on his brother’s life and death in the first-ever accurate account of his family and the band.

The audiobook version of "Brothers" contains a previously unreleased song composed by Alex and his brother. Titled "Unfinished", it is the last piece of music they wrote together and can be heard as Alex narrates his story.

Alex and Eddie formed a band called MAMMOTH in Pasadena, California in 1972, then renamed it VAN HALEN when singer David Lee Roth joined the group and, later, bassist Michael Anthony.

VAN HALEN was one of the biggest rock bands in the country in the 1980s, with hits like "Runnin' With The Devil", "Dance The Night Away", "Hot For Teacher", "Panama" and "Jump". The group, which later featured Sammy Hagar on vocals, was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

The Van Halen family moved to Pasadena after emigrating to the U.S. from the Netherlands in 1962.

According to Modern Drummer, Alex was instrumental to VAN HALEN's electrifying, dramatic sound, leading the rhythm section on standout hits like "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love", "Unchained" and "Panama". His double-bass pedal work throughout "Hot For Teacher" was deeply influential, combining technical prowess with a restless, thoroughly original drum composition.

Eddie passed away in October 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. Alex was by his side, as was Eddie's son, Wolfgang. The axeman died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.

Eddie's final Instagram post was a tribute to Alex. On May 8, 2020, the guitarist shared a black-and-white photo of him and his brother to his followers to wish the drummer a happy birthday.

He captioned the picture: "Happy Birthday Al!! Love Ya!! #vanhalen #alexvanhalen #birthday #may #drummer #musician #musicians #family #rock #classicrock #rockband #love".

Image courtesy of Latin Percussion