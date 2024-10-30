DREAM THEATER's MIKE PORTNOY Mourns Death Of His Sister: 'Tonight Was One Of The Hardest Shows I've Ever Had To Play'

DREAM THEATER drummer Mike Portnoy is mourning the death of his sister, Samantha Leone Cattaneo, who passed away on Tuesday, October 29 after a battle with cancer.

The 57-year-old musician, who is currently on tour in Europe with DREAM THEATER, shared the news of his sister's passing in a social media post late on Tuesday. He wrote: "Tonight in Zagreb Croatia was one of the hardest shows I've ever had to play. About 30 minutes before showtime, I received a call from my brother that my loving sister Samantha Leone Cattaneo had just passed away. My sister had been battling Cancer all year and the last few days she took a turn for the worse…it's been a devastating couple of days for me and my family knowing the inevitable was coming…

"As hard as it was, tonight's show went on and James [LaBrie, DREAM THEATER singer] dedicated 'The Spirit Carries On' to her…this picture is from tonight…those lights in the air were for Sam…I wept like a baby the entire time (John [Petrucci, DREAM THEATER guitarist] even came and sat beside me at my kit for the ending solo which meant so much to me…)

"My sister was always one of DT's biggest fans & supporters and us reuniting meant sooooooo much to her. She wanted so badly to be in London [at the opening show of the tour] but her health had declined so quickly that it was impossible for her to travel. But she told me she watched some videos of the show online in the hospital and I know how happy it made her.

"I will be thinking of her each and every night on stage throughout this tour when we play 'The Spirit Carries On' knowing that she now gets to watch every show, every night, everywhere.

"I love you Sis".

The progressive metal legends played their first concert with Portnoy in 14 years on October 20 at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

The drummer co-founded DREAM THEATER in 1985 with Petrucci and bassist John Myung. Mike played on 10 DREAM THEATER albums over a 20-year period, from 1989's "When Dream And Day Unite" through 2009's "Black Clouds & Silver Linings", before exiting the group in 2010. Portnoy returned to DREAM THEATER in October 2023 after being replaced by Mike Mangini, who played with DREAM THEATER across five studio albums and accompanying world tours.

London marked the kick-off concert of DREAM THEATER's 2024-2025 40th-anniversary tour. The European leg of the trek — presented as "An Evening With Dream Theater" — will run through November 24 in Amsterdam, hitting cities in numerous countries along the way.

DREAM THEATER will release its sixteenth studio album, "Parasomnia", on February 7, 2025 via InsideOut Music. The LP marks the band's first release with Portnoy since 2009's "Black Clouds & Silver Linings".

"Parasomnia" was produced by guitarist John Petrucci, engineered by James "Jimmy T" Meslin, and mixed by Andy Sneap. Hugh Syme returns once again to lend his creative vision to the cover art.

The first single, "Night Terror", is a musical thrill ride captured in the just shy of ten minutes listening experience. A music video for the song — directed by Mike Leonard — is now available.