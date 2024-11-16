ALEX VAN HALEN Says There Is 'Probably Three Or Four' Records' Worth Of Unreleased EDDIE VAN HALEN Music

During a new appearance on "Talk Is Jericho", the podcast hosted by FOZZY frontman and wrestling superstar Chris Jericho, VAN HALEN drummer Alex Van Halen spoke about his decision to write his memoir, "Brothers", which has been described as a love letter to his younger brother, while still mourning Eddie Van Halen's untimely death. Alex said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Ed and I were tight. We worked together, we played together, we did whatever. But when he was near the end of his life, because of COVID it was very difficult to visit him in person and to see him. There was always either a glass barrier or a plastic something surrounding [him]. The times that we could actually touch him were few and far between. And that really put everything in a strange kind of — I can't explain it, but it didn't feel right. So we really had no closure, in that sense, and everything was hurried near the end, again, because of the COVID issue. We didn't really have a ceremony afterwards. He was cremated and his ashes were spread. This is my way of saying goodbye to him. And whatever you believe in terms of spiritual pursuits and all that, I think he's still here, he's still here with us in one way, shape or form — not to the point where he's not allowed to go where he really wants to go. [Laughs] They call it a tether; you don't wanna tether him to this dimension. So, Ed, whatever you wanna do is cool. We love you. And I just wanted to say that to the point of infinitum, whatever the expression is."

Alex continued: "It's hard to describe what it's like to not have someone in your life that has been there for 65 years. That's a long, long time, and it wasn't just a regular — and I'm not giving other people a hard time in terms of 'my relationship was stronger than yours'. That's not the point. It's just that when you have something that's taken out of your life after 65 years, it's difficult. And I'm certainly not alone. I'm not saying I'm special or I should get a medal — no, it happens to a lot of different people. And I think one of the side effects of this book has been a lot of people have contacted me and said, 'Reading this book has really given me a different way of looking at the parting with people who I loved.' And I know that grief can be a common denominator, if you will, and that's not my preference — my preference is the happier times — but with the good comes the bad. And everybody's gonna go through it."

Regarding the possibility of previously unreleased Eddie Van Halen music eventually seeing the light of day, Alex said: "I've talked about it loosely, and I am rather superstitious, but I can say a couple of things that I've mentioned before. We're gonna go through the, quote-unquote, vault and go through some of the musical ideas that were there. On the one end of the spectrum is the fact that little licks don't make a song. On the other end of the spectrum, some of those licks are so unbelievably powerful, it's too bad that they ended up in the back of the vault, rather than being records.

"There are so many different variables in a band like ours," Alex explained. "We don't just walk in the studio and plan, 'Let's make a record,' although we have done that to some degree. But it's not a mechanical process for us. We go in and we play and see what happens, listen to it, invite a couple of people and then see what happens with that. And then you listen and you evaluate. If the next day, when you come in and listen to it, if it doesn't kick you in the face like it did the first time, then maybe you should move on and do something else. Don't hold on to an old idea just because it's there. No. That's not how we did it. Having said that, there were also a lot of bad ideas. [Laughs] That's always the risk you run, but if you don't do that, you will become — it'll become inert. It's called inertia, or whatever — entropy. Things will fall off and then you become less and less creative. And the other aspect of all of that is that you are in an open marketplace where you are being judged, and if you don't do well in the marketplace, people are gonna go, 'Maybe it's time to do something else.' And that is a real issue. But now that Ed's gone, none of those things are really valid because all I have, and Wolf [Eddie's son and VAN HALEN bassist] has, is all the recordings in the vault. And they will stay there until we figure out how and why and what to do with them. And again, you have to remember, it has to be on the level of where Ed and I, where we used to play. We're not just gonna shovel it in. We have access to some of the greatest musicians on the planet, and a lot of 'em are more than willing to take a chance on some of the stuff."

When Jericho noted that it sounds like Alex has more than just one or two demos that he could elaborate on and release to the public, the drummer said: "Oh, yeah. Probably three or four records, if not more. I'm serious. There was some good stuff, some good stuff in there. And you have to remember, when in the thick of it, sometimes the really great stuff kind of passes you by. And it's not until you revisit it going, 'Whoa, I forgot about that. This kicks ass.' But that takes time. And you wanna do it right. I wanna do it right."

Alex also talked about the fact that the audiobook version of "Brothers" contains a previously unreleased song composed by Alex and his brother. Titled "Unfinished", it is the last piece of music they wrote together and can be heard as Alex narrates his story.

"I don't wanna use the word 'spiritual', but there is a connection with… Ed and I were very much a product of how our dad saw the world, and one of his favorite pieces of music was a song called 'Unfinished' by Franz Schubert," Alex said. "Actually, it wasn't until I'd done this that I went back and looked at it. It turns out he had a lot of pieces that were unfinished. [Laughs] That seemed to be one of his major traits. So we had this song that was not completely finished yet. It was one of my most memorable songs that was constantly playing in the house. So I thought it was kind of a sign from some different dimension: 'do this'. And as you can tell, I go off on a tangent that may or may not even be real, but I believe that stuff, man. There are a lot of things in this world that we do not know. There's no explanation for them. All you have to do is just sit down, slow down and listen, which is easier said than done. [Laughs]"

Alex is the co-founder of VAN HALEN and its original drummer. Born in Amsterdam and trained as a classical pianist, he graduated from Pasadena High School.

In "Brothers", Alex recounts his and Ed's childhood in an 800-square foot house in Pasadena, with an itinerant musician father and proper Indonesian-born mother — how they arrived in the U.S. from the Netherlands and struggled to fit in. He also shares stories of musical politics, infighting and bad-boy behavior. The book includes never-before-seen photos from the author's private archives, as he sets the record straight on his brother's life and death in the first-ever accurate account of his family and the band.

Released on October 22 via HarperCollins Publishers, the 384-page "Brothers" book has a list price of $32.00.

Alex and Eddie formed a band called MAMMOTH in Pasadena, California in 1972, then renamed it VAN HALEN when singer David Lee Roth joined the group and, later, bassist Michael Anthony.

VAN HALEN was one of the biggest rock bands in the country in the 1980s, with hits like "Runnin' With The Devil", "Dance The Night Away", "Hot For Teacher", "Panama" and "Jump". The group, which later featured Sammy Hagar on vocals, was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

According to Modern Drummer, Alex was instrumental to VAN HALEN's electrifying, dramatic sound, leading the rhythm section on standout hits like "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love", "Unchained" and "Panama". His double-bass pedal work throughout "Hot For Teacher" was deeply influential, combining technical prowess with a restless, thoroughly original drum composition.

Back in 2021, Hagar said that he had tried to reach out to Alex after Eddie's death but that he was rebuffed.

"Alex just seems to he just doesn't want to communicate with anybody," Sammy told Ultimate Classic Rock. "You know, Mike [Anthony, former VAN HALEN bassist] has reached out, and I reached out many times. I don't know. I'm sure he's still in pain from the whole thing, but I'm not dogging him. I'm just saying he just really doesn't want to be friends or doesn't want to communicate. I don't know why, but we've still got the rest of our lives to work this out."

When Alex turned 68 in May 2021, he commemorated the occasion by sharing the following statement: "First birthday without you, Ed. The view from my drum set will never be the same. VH forever!"

Eddie passed away in October 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. Alex was by his side, as was Eddie's son, Wolfgang. The axeman died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.

Eddie's final Instagram post was a tribute to Alex. On May 8, 2020, the guitarist shared a black-and-white photo of him and his brother to his followers to wish the drummer a happy birthday.

He captioned the picture: "Happy Birthday Al!! Love Ya!! #vanhalen #alexvanhalen #birthday #may #drummer #musician #musicians #family #rock #classicrock #rockband #love".

In early 2022, it was confirmed that Alex had been in talks with Roth and guitarist Joe Satriani to put on a special show in honor of Eddie. However, Wolfgang later said that it was "in such an early stage that it never even got off the ground."