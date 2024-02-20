ALICE COOPER Announces 'Too Close For Comfort' October 2024 U.K. Tour

Icon, pioneer, and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Alice Cooper has achieved so much in his lengthy career. But most importantly, Cooper remains one the greatest rock shows on the planet.

Returning to the United Kingdom for the first time since 2022 in October, Alice and his award-winning band are heading to arenas in Glasgow (October 14),Birmingham (October 16),Manchester (October 17),Leeds (October 18) and, for the first time in many years, more up close and in your face shows at London's Eventim Apollo (October 20 and October 21).

The "Too Close For Comfort" tour brings fans closer than ever to Alice with giant video screens blending the live action with pre-recorded scenes to delve deeper into Alice's world.

Expect spectacle — snakes, guillotines, monsters and more — wreaking havoc on stage nightly. Classics like "Under My Wheels", "I'm Eighteen", "School's Out", "Poison", "Billion Dollar Babies" and "No More Mr. Nice Guy" are staples and there are surprises every night, effortlessly drawn from one the greatest catalogues in rock and roll.

Fresh from the success of his latest album "Road", a concept album about the thrills and spills of touring, Alice is back, accompanied as always by his long-running live band of Ryan Roxie (guitar),Chuck Garric (bass),Tommy Henriksen (guitar),Glen Sobel (drums) and Nita Strauss (guitar).

"For 'Road', I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs," says Alice. "I only see these guys when we're on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so."

PRIMAL SCREAM, one of Britain's best-loved rock bands, will join Alice for the tour, in all cities except London. The Glasgow band have been on an odyssey, making jangly guitar pop to brash rock and roll, incorporating acid house and psychedelia into unique records and live experiences. Frontman Bobby Gillespie cites Alice's shocking appearances on 1970s "Top Of The Pops" as a formative influence.

In London, legendary SEX PISTOLS guitarist and songwriter Glen Matlock will be Alice's special guest. And on all dates, up and coming acclaimed punks THE MEFFS will support.

"Too Close For Comfort" U.K. tour dates

October 14 - Glasgow Ovo Arena

October 16 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

October 17 - Manchester AO Arena

October 18 - Leeds First Direct Arena

October 20 - London Eventim Apollo

October 21 - London Eventim Apollo

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 23 at 10 a.m.