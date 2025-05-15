ALICE COOPER Explains How He Reunited Surviving Original Members Of His Band For Brand New Studio Album

In a new interview with Matt Bingham of the Z93 radio station, legendary rocker Alice Cooper spoke about his reunion with the other surviving members of the original ALICE COOPER band — guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway and drummer Neal Smith — for an upcoming studio album, "The Revenge Of Alice Cooper", which is due on July 25 via earMUSIC. This highly anticipated effort is heralded as the successor to their iconic records "School's Out", "Billion Dollar Babies", "Love It to Death" and "Killer".

The first single from the album, "Black Mamba", was made available in April, featuring the legendary Robby Krieger of THE DOORS.

Regarding how the reunion with the other original members of the ALICE COOPER came about, Alice told Z93 (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, the funny thing was when we disbanded in '74, that was not like a divorce; that was a separation. And we all stayed in touch with each other. Everybody did their own music. Dennis worked a lot with BLUE ÖYSTER CULT and things like that. And so on the last four Alice Cooper albums, they played on two or three of the songs. And finally I just said, 'Why don't we just do an album?' And [longtime Alice Cooper producer] Bob Ezrin said, 'I'll do it.' He did all the original ones with us. And the great thing was it felt like no time had gone past us. This album sounds like the album that should have come out right after 'Billion Dollar Babies'. We didn't try to make it sound like the '70s, we didn't try to make it sound like anything — it was just exactly what would've happened in 1975. So I'm really proud of the album. It's just really a clever album."

Asked by Bingham if there was a "déjà vu" feeling surrounding the recording sessions, considering that all the musicians and the producer had previously worked together more than 50 years earlier, Alice said: "Oh, yeah, absolutely. Honestly, it didn't feel like we missed a beat. And I forgot how funny the band was. I forgot how funny Dennis and Neal and Mike were. And every song we just got along on everything. There was no argument about any song. Everybody [was] just, 'Let's try this.' 'Oh, let's try that.' 'Let's try this.' In the end, we agreed to everything, and it sounded great. Now, we did have the luxury of going to different lead guitar players because Glen Buxton, our original lead guitar player, passed away. So, Robby Krieger played on 'Black Mamba' and a couple other songs. And so we had a bunch of different lead players on it."

In a truly special moment, "The Revenge Of Alice Cooper" features a posthumous appearance by Buxton, the original ALICE COOPER guitarist who passed away in 1997, through an unreleased recording that seamlessly blends the past with the present on "What Happened To You", featuring his original guitar part.

Asked how important it was for him that Buxton was somehow incorporated into the album, Alice said: "Very much so. One of the reasons why we did disband, I think, in '74 was the fact that we were exhausted, and we really couldn't put the band back together without Glen. I mean, he was so much a part of the heart and soul of this band. He was like our Keith Richards, and there was no replacing him. It just wouldn't have sounded like ALICE COOPER. So, we had to work around him. And everybody had incredible affection for Glen Buxton. Even when he got to a point where he pretty much couldn't really do what he used to do, we never would ever have taken it out of the band — ever. But he did pass away. And so it was one of those things where there — the whole album is dedicated to Glen. One of the luxuries we had was Dennis Dunaway never throws anything away. He had tapes from us when we were the SPIDERS in high school. And so he had a lot of Glen Buxton stuff that was on tape. And we took a couple of the Glen Buxton guitar solos and then wrote songs around those solos just so we could have Glen on the album."

Cooper added: "We had not heard any of [those old tapes before]. And Dennis happened to say, 'I have a whole bunch of Glen Buxton just on rehearsal tapes and on demos and stuff.' And so as soon as we heard that, Bob Ezrin went, 'Well, give 'em to me, and let's see what I can salvage off that.' And so the stuff that we salvaged off that, that's when we wrote the song around that bit."

Regarding the possibility of the surviving original members of the ALICE COOPER band going on tour in 2026, Alice said: "We haven't even gotten to that point of even talking about it. Just the other day, we knew that 'Black Mamba' came out, but we didn't know that they went on pre-sales. It was number one in pre-sales in America, number one in pre-sales in England, number one in pre-sales in Europe. So, it was a shock to us that that many people wanted to hear new, old Alice Cooper."

One of the bonus tracks on "The Revenge Of Alice Cooper" (box set and limited smart format) also includes a long-lost gem from 1970 — a raw, alternate take of "Return Of The Spiders" (not the version heard on "Easy Action") — recently unearthed from original multi-tracks missing for 50 years and now enhanced and mixed by Bob Ezrin.

Alice, Neal, Michael and Dennis reunited with Ezrin in an old-school recording studio in Connecticut, rekindling the magic from the 1970s. This album is a celebration of friendship, nostalgia, and the timeless sound that solidified Alice Cooper as a rock icon. Fans can expect a powerful and nostalgic experience that bridges the gap between the band's storied past and their vibrant present.

From the venomous bite of "Black Mamba" to the rebellious charge of "Wild Ones" and the soft, haunting melodies of "See You On The Other Side", every track feels like a rock 'n' roll classic.

"The Revenge Of Alice Cooper" is going to be released on July 25 in a wide variety of formats and limited vinyl colors. It will also be available as a limited box set and as a limited art print (smart format),featuring exclusive access to two bonus tracks from the start, plus the full album automatically delivered as a high-definition download on release day.

The original ALICE COOPER group — Alice Cooper (vocals),Michael Bruce (guitar),Dennis Dunaway (bass),Neal Smith (drums) and Glen Buxton (guitar) — redefined rock in the early 1970s, blending raw, hard-hitting music with shocking theatricality. With Bob Ezrin at the helm, they pioneered shock rock, delivering rebellious anthems, dark storytelling and over-the-top stage shows featuring guillotines, snakes, and macabre theatrics.

Albums like "Love It To Death" (1971),"Killer" (1971),"School's Out" (1972) and "Billion Dollar Babies" (1973) turned them into superstars, producing legendary hits like "I'm Eighteen", "Elected", "School's Out" and "No More Mr. Nice Guy". Their mix of hard rock, glam, and horror made them one of the most influential and controversial bands of their era, leaving a permanent mark on rock history.

Alice Cooper has sold countless millions of records worldwide and shaped rock history forever. Inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2011, their music remains as powerful and relevant as ever.

Now, with "The Revenge Of Alice Cooper", the original band reunites for one more epic chapter, reclaiming the sound and legacy that made them legends.

Cooper told Billboard that making a new album with his original bandmates "was very much like this was our next album after [1973's] 'Muscle Of Love', just like, 'Okay, this is the next album.' Isn't that funny after 50 years? All of a sudden it just falls into place."

Ezrin said about the making of "The Revenge Of Alice Cooper": "None of them has changed much as a person. Obviously, everyone's older and more mature and more settled, but when we all get together and I watch the interplay between them, it's like they just walked out of high school and were hanging out in the local cafe. They just revert to type. They revert to who they were as kids when the first got together… and make music together like they did 50-some years ago."

As for the possibility of the original COOPER band hitting the road again, Alice said: "We haven't even gotten to that point yet. I don't really see it being a full-out tour; it would be very, very hard, I think, if you haven't done it for a long time. But I could see it being a feature, like going into certain cities — Detroit, New York, L.A., London maybe, and doing a half-hour or 40 minutes in a club or something. We always leave those things open, and if it looks feasible, then we do it."

"The Revenge of Alice Cooper" track listing:

01. Black Mamba

02. Wild Ones

03. Up All Night

04. Kill The Flies

05. One Night Stand

06. Blood On The Sun

07. Crap That Gets In The Way Of Your Dreams

08. Famous Face

09. Money Screams

10. What A Syd

11. Inter Galactic Vagabond Blues

12. What Happened To You

13. I Ain't Done Wrong

14. See You On The Other Side

15. Return of the Spiders 2025 (bonus track)

16. Titanic Overunderture (bonus track)

Formed in 1968, the original ALICE COOPER band forged a theatrical brand of hard rock that was destined to shock and had never been seen before. Within five years, they would release no fewer than seven studio albums, amongst them their international breakthrough "School's Out" (including the Top 10 hit of the same name) and the U.S. No. 1 "Billion Dollar Babies" (1973). By 1974, the band had risen to the upper echelon of rock stardom... and then it dissolved.

In October 2015, over 40 years later, record store owner and superfan Chris Penn convinced the original lineup to reunite for a very special performance at Good Records, his record store in Dallas, Texas. Alice, Michael, Dennis and Neal were joined on stage by Alice's current guitarist Ryan Roxie (standing in for Buxton).

Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he's best known for. With a schedule that includes six months each year on the road, Cooper brings his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. Known as the architect of shock rock, Cooper (in both the original ALICE COOPER band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie, even in an era where mainstream media can present real-life shocking images.

Photo by Jenny Risher