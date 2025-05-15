Watch: ROBERT PLANT And SAVING GRACE Perform In Gothenburg During Spring/Summer 2025 European Tour

LED ZEPPELIN frontman Robert Plant and his band SAVING GRACE performed live at Göteborgs Konserthus in Gothenburg, Sweden on Sunday, May 11. Fan-filmed video of the entire concert can be seen below.

Plant formed SAVING GRACE back in 2019. He is joined in the band's current lineup by Suzi Dian (vocals),Oli Jefferson (percussion),Tony Kelsey (mandolin, baritone, acoustic guitar) and Matt Worley (banjo, acoustic, baritone guitars, cuatro) and Barney Morse Brown (cello).

Plant continues to push boundaries and blow audiences away with SAVING GRACE. His current European tour, which kicked off on May 3 in Brussels, Belgium, is a rare opportunity to witness the collective's unique blend of folk, Americana, and blues.

In a 2021 interview with Express & Star, Plant admitted SAVING GRACE's sound was hard to characterize.

"A lot of people call it Americana, but it is definitely not Americana," he said. "I would describe it as psychedelic soul."

Since forming six years ago, SAVING GRACE has received numerous acclaims for its live shows, with Bob Harris describing it as "one of the best gigs I've seen in years" and Toni Woodward of Americana UK providing a perfect summary: "These five musicians have produced a supreme ninety minutes of music with considered interpretations of others' compositions, ensuring they present an innovative exploration of the songs whilst maintaining their true essence. Furthermore, this odyssey has been undertaken in the spirit of appreciation, musicianship, and exultation: they truly are a band of joy!"