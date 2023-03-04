ALICE COOPER On His Upcoming Album: It's 'Really Gonna Knock You Out'

During this past Wednesday's (March 1) episode of his "Nights With Alice Cooper" radio show on Planet Rock, legendary rocker Alice Cooper spoke about his upcoming follow-up to 2021's "Detroit Stories" LP, saying: "There's another album coming out that's really gonna knock you out. Everybody really likes it, the people that have heard it so far. It's just a rocking rock and roll album."

Cooper also teased his brand-new live show, saying he was "getting ready for another year of traveling around the world to play for my adoring fans." He added: "I think that it’s fair to say that it's going to be another amazing year because it's a brand-new show. We're bringing an entirely new show. The castle has gone. [I] can't tell you what it's going to be right now, but I can tell you there's that."

Last year, Cooper told Germany's Rolling Stone that he was working on two new albums with longtime producer Bob Ezrin. "A lot of those were born during the plague," he said. "We couldn't go touring for 18 months, so what's a musician gonna do? Well, they're going to write songs. Everybody has a studio in their house. So we were writing songs and doing demos. And at the end of this whole thing, I got in touch with Bob and said, 'Here's 30 songs.' And we decided, 'Okay, let's do two albums.' But the two albums are definitely two different angles of coming in to Alice Cooper. One is very hard rock; the other one is hard rock but it's twisted. And that's all I can say about it right now, because there's a couple of really important things about both albums."

Cooper previously spoke about his new music during an appearance in January 2022 on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk". "I'm working on two albums right now, actually — two studio albums," he said. "They're two entirely different kinds of albums, but they're Alice Cooper pure rock and roll albums. The two albums will really be hard rock albums."

At the time, the now-75-year-old singer expressed hope that the first of his new LPs would arrive later that year. "It's kind of like the old days when you're touring and putting out records at the same time," Alice explained. "It kind of takes me back to when you're doing 'Love It To Death' and then you tour for 'Love It To Death'. While you're doing 'Love It To Death', you're writing 'Killer'. When 'Love It To Death' is over, 'Killer' comes out and then you go support that. And while you're doing 'Killer', you're writing 'School's Out'. So we're kind of piggybacking everything. And I kind of like that. It keeps everything moving. I don't like those big chunks of time when there's nothing going on."

Released in February 2021, "Detroit Stories" was recorded with Ezrin, mostly in Royal Oak with Detroit musicians and featuring a mix of original material alongside covers of songs by Bob Seger, the MC5, Mitch Ryder's DETROIT and OUTRAGEOUS CHERRY.

In 2018, Cooper issued "A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris", a recording of his December 7, 2017 concert at the world-renowned Olympia venue in France.

Alice also released two albums with HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES, 2015's "Hollywood Vampires" and 2019's "Rise".