ALICE COOPER Shares Music Video For 'Dead Don't Dance'

Alice Cooper has shared the official music video for his song "Dead Don't Dance". The clip, which was created by Marius Voigt of Lichtschloss Filmproduktion, gives a mesmerizing peek behind the scenes with never-before-seen footage of the legendary rocker and his band on the road.

"Dead Don't Dance" is taken from Cooper's latest album, "Road", which came out on August 25 via earMUSIC.

Produced by longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin, "Road" was written, composed and recorded with Alice's trusted, longtime bandmates — Ryan Roxie (guitar),Chuck Garric (bass),Tommy Henrikson (guitar),Glen Sobel (drums) and Nita Strauss (guitar). "Road" channels the spirit of old-school Alice with instantly recognizable grit and plenty of gusto.

"In the past, the show got reviewed before the music did," laughs Alice. "We had hit #1 albums, but it was always about what we did on stage. For 'Road', I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs. I only see these guys when we're on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. That's what we did for this record. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so."

Asked by The Messenger why he wanted to make his band the focus of "Road", Alice said: "Every once in a while, you get a touring band where everybody's best friends. There's no ego, there's no yelling, there's no people complaining about 'Oh, I'm not getting enough solos.' And that's such a luxury. I never have to worry about the band and when we get on stage, the band just kills it every night. So I said to my producer that I want to feature the band; I really want to write the songs with the band. They all brought songs in, and then I said, 'Now here's the trick. We're going to do all these live in the studio.' And that is the proof of a really good band, when they can do that."

The album opener and first single "I'm Alice" sets the tone for the album with its driving drumbeat as guitars wail in the distance. Alice's instantly recognizable rasp takes hold, "I know you're looking for a real good time. So, let me introduce you to a friend of mine. I'm Alice. I'm the Master of Madness; the Sultan of Surprise…so don't be afraid, just look into my eyes."

Kane Roberts (a touring and recording collaborator with Alice in years past who briefly rejoined Cooper on the road in 2022) makes a special guest appearance, contributing the raucous and rip-roaring "Dead Don't Dance". Other special contributors to the album include RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's Tom Morello, who co-wrote, and plays and sings backing vocals on "White Line Frankenstein", and BUCKCHERRY's Keith Nelson and MC5's Wayne Kramer, who also co-wrote new songs with Alice. This particular sonic wrecking crew reupped "Road Rats" from 1977's "Lace And Whiskey" as "Road Rats Forever" as "a tribute to the roadies." On the other end of the spectrum, "100 Miles to Go" captured the yearning to get home at the end of a tour. They topped off the journey with a cover of THE WHO's "Magic Bus". Alice grins, "We love the original, so we made it more hard rock."