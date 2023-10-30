  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

ALICE COOPER Shares Music Video For 'Dead Don't Dance'

October 30, 2023

Alice Cooper has shared the official music video for his song "Dead Don't Dance". The clip, which was created by Marius Voigt of Lichtschloss Filmproduktion, gives a mesmerizing peek behind the scenes with never-before-seen footage of the legendary rocker and his band on the road.

"Dead Don't Dance" is taken from Cooper's latest album, "Road", which came out on August 25 via earMUSIC.

Produced by longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin, "Road" was written, composed and recorded with Alice's trusted, longtime bandmates — Ryan Roxie (guitar),Chuck Garric (bass),Tommy Henrikson (guitar),Glen Sobel (drums) and Nita Strauss (guitar). "Road" channels the spirit of old-school Alice with instantly recognizable grit and plenty of gusto.

"In the past, the show got reviewed before the music did," laughs Alice. "We had hit #1 albums, but it was always about what we did on stage. For 'Road', I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs. I only see these guys when we're on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. That's what we did for this record. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so."

Asked by The Messenger why he wanted to make his band the focus of "Road", Alice said: "Every once in a while, you get a touring band where everybody's best friends. There's no ego, there's no yelling, there's no people complaining about 'Oh, I'm not getting enough solos.' And that's such a luxury. I never have to worry about the band and when we get on stage, the band just kills it every night. So I said to my producer that I want to feature the band; I really want to write the songs with the band. They all brought songs in, and then I said, 'Now here's the trick. We're going to do all these live in the studio.' And that is the proof of a really good band, when they can do that."

The album opener and first single "I'm Alice" sets the tone for the album with its driving drumbeat as guitars wail in the distance. Alice's instantly recognizable rasp takes hold, "I know you're looking for a real good time. So, let me introduce you to a friend of mine. I'm Alice. I'm the Master of Madness; the Sultan of Surprise…so don't be afraid, just look into my eyes."

Kane Roberts (a touring and recording collaborator with Alice in years past who briefly rejoined Cooper on the road in 2022) makes a special guest appearance, contributing the raucous and rip-roaring "Dead Don't Dance". Other special contributors to the album include RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's Tom Morello, who co-wrote, and plays and sings backing vocals on "White Line Frankenstein", and BUCKCHERRY's Keith Nelson and MC5's Wayne Kramer, who also co-wrote new songs with Alice. This particular sonic wrecking crew reupped "Road Rats" from 1977's "Lace And Whiskey" as "Road Rats Forever" as "a tribute to the roadies." On the other end of the spectrum, "100 Miles to Go" captured the yearning to get home at the end of a tour. They topped off the journey with a cover of THE WHO's "Magic Bus". Alice grins, "We love the original, so we made it more hard rock."

Find more on Alice cooper
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).