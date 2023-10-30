WOLFGANG VAN HALEN 'Would Like To' Start A Family With Wife: 'But I've Gotta Figure Out My Career First'

In a new interview with Ryan McCredden of the I-Rock 93.5 radio station, Wolfgang Van Halen, who married his fiancée Andraia Allsop on October 15 at their home in Los Angeles, was asked to name his "happy place." He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "My happy place has been the past week, after getting married. My wife and I went to my mom's house and picked up two of my mom's six cats that she has, the two that we are sort of closest with, and we just held up in the bedroom with the cats and played video games for a week. [Laughs] We couldn't really get a honeymoon 'cause we didn't really have the time. So hopefully we'll be able to do that at some point. So we just had to settle for our 'homeymoon,' as we called it. But yeah, that was certainly my happy place this past week. And I'm gonna miss it when I'm on tour."

Asked if he and his wife are planning to start a family and have a child, the 32-year-old son of VAN HALEN legend Eddie Van Halen said: "Yeah, we'll have to see. Honestly, I've got my hands full right now, for sure. But certainly, I think that… I would like to. But I've gotta figure out my career and stuff first."

According to People, Wolfgang walked down the aisle with his mother, actress Valerie Bertinelli, to a song that his father, who died three years ago after a battle with cancer, wrote for him. "The song that my father had written for me, it's an instrumental piece called '316'. It'll be a nice way to include my dad," Wolfgang told People.

The couple hired a DJ for the reception, with Wolfgang joking that some of the songs on their wedding playlist might be unusual.

"I'm sure our DJ is going to look at some of these songs and be like, 'What?' he told People. Andraia added: "When I talked to our DJ, he was very excited about our vision. The one thing that I want, I want Wolfie to have his moment of one of his favorite bands, MESHUGGAH."

Wolfgang explained: They're very progressive metal, I think to anybody, to the non-informed crowd though, it would probably just sound like death metal. Anyone over 40 will be terrified. But you know what? It's my wedding and I'll do whatever I want."

Two months ago, Wolfgang told Consequence that he and Andraia had picked the Peter Gabriel classic "In Your Eyes" as their wedding song. As to how they chose that track, Wolfgang said: "Peter Gabriel is one of our favorite artists. There's a concert before our wedding that we're going to see that's Peter Gabriel, because he's on tour right now and he's just one of our favorite artists. So is one of my favorite albums of all time, and it was one of my dad's favorite albums of all time. So, I've just had a connection with Peter Gabriel and his music forever, and simultaneously, my fiancée [is a fan], as well. So, we couldn't think of a better song."

Wolfgang, who is the frontman of his band MAMMOTH WVH, broke the news of his engagement to Andraia in tweet in July 2022. "She said yes!!" he captioned a selfie of himself and his fiancée.

Andraia and Wolfgang, who have been a couple for almost eight years, attended the 64th annual Grammy Awards together in April 2022.

Allsop reportedly graduated from the University of Utah with a Bachelor's degree in computer science, and went on to work as a software engineer.

Allsop has an Instagram account exclusively for her photography. In it, she documents photos from Van Halen's concerts.

MAMMOTH WVH released its sophomore album, "II", in August via BMG.