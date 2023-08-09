ALICE COOPER Shares 'Welcome To The Show' Single From 'Road' Album

Alice Cooper has released a new single, "Welcome To The Show", from his upcoming album "Road", due out August 25 via earMUSIC.

Alice says: "'Welcome To The Show' is just that: Telling the audience here it is. The show is ready to go and we are fully loaded. Here it comes!"

Produced by longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin, "Road" was written, composed and recorded with Alice's trusted, longtime bandmates — Ryan Roxie (guitar),Chuck Garric (bass),Tommy Henrikson (guitar),Glen Sobel (drums) and Nita Strauss (guitar). "Road" channels the spirit of old-school Alice with instantly recognizable grit and plenty of gusto. It's everything you'd hope for from him and more.

"In the past, the show got reviewed before the music did," laughs Alice. "We had hit #1 albums, but it was always about what we did on stage. For 'Road', I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs. I only see these guys when we're on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. That's what we did for this record. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so."

The album opener and first single "I'm Alice" sets the tone for the album with its driving drumbeat as guitars wail in the distance. Alice's instantly recognizable rasp takes hold, "I know you're looking for a real good time. So, let me introduce you to a friend of mine. I'm Alice. I'm the Master of Madness; the Sultan of Surprise…so don't be afraid, just look into my eyes."

"Road" is going to be released in a wide variety of formats and limited vinyl colors. Complementing the album's theme, the bonus DVD/Blu-ray comes with Alice Cooper's 2022 full live show at Hellfest and includes all the classics and rarely played gems.

"Road" track listing:

01. I'm Alice

02. Welcome To The Show

03. All Over The World

04. Dead Don't Dance

05. Go Away

06. White Line Frankenstein

07. Big Boots

08. Rules Of The Road

09. The Big Goodbye

10. Road Rats Forever

11. Baby Please Don't Go

12. 100 More Miles

13. Magic Bus

"Live At Hellfest 2022" (DVD/Blu-ray) track listing:

01. Feed My Frankenstein

02. No More Mr. Nice Guy

03. Bed Of Nails

04. Hey Stoopid

05. Fallen In Love

06. Go Man Go

07. Guitar Solo By Nita Strauss

08. Roses On White Lace

09. I'm Eighteen

10. Poison

11. Billion Dollar Babies

12. The Black Widow Jam

13. Steven

14. Dead Babies

15. I Love The Dead

16. Escape

17. School's Out

No stranger to doing things his own way, Alice has cast a long shadow over rock music with an unrivaled live show and timeless anthems like "School's Out", "No Mr. Nice Guy" and "Poison". Selling over 50 million albums worldwide, he earned a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2003, and the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inducted him as part of its class of 2011.

Boasting one of the most influential catalogs in history, Rolling Stone cited 1971's platinum-certified "Love It To Death" among the "500 Greatest Albums Of All Time", while other platinum releases spanned the seminal "Killer" (1971),"School's Out" (1972),the Billboard 200 No. 1 "Billion Dollar Babies" (1973),"Welcome To My Nightmare" (1975) and "Trash" (1989),to name a few. The latter even graced Rolling Stone's "50 Greatest Hair Metal Albums Of All Time." He's so embedded in generations of popular culture that he not only made a cult-classic cameo in "Wayne's World" during 1992, but he also starred alongside EGOT winner John Legend and Sara Bareilles in NBC's 2018 production of Andrew Lloyd Weber's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert" — not to mention, who else appeared on "The Muppets" in seventies and "That 70s Show" in the early aughts?!

Beyond hundreds of syncs, everyone from Etta James, THE SMASHING PUMPKINS, MEGADETH and THE FLAMING LIPS has covered his tunes. THE BEASTIE BOYS, DISTURBED, and countless others have sampled him. His collaborators have notably included the late Vincent Price, AEROSMITH, GUNS N' ROSES and Jon Bon Jovi, to name a few. Plus, he co-founded HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES alongside AEROSMITH's Joe Perry and Johnny Depp.

Most recently, 2021's "Detroit Stories" garnered widespread critical acclaim with Classic Rock grading it "4- out-of-5 stars" and hailing it as "his most concise bolt of precision-tooled heavy rock in 50 years." It bowed at No. 1 on the Billboard Album Sales chart, hit No. 1 in Germany, and garnered nine Top 10 debuts worldwide.

Throughout 2022, he collaborated closely with his band members and longtime producer Bob Ezrin, putting together what would become "Road".

"I said to everybody, 'This is your album, so I want you all to bring songs in'," he recalls. "Hearing Ryan or Tommy gives it so much personality. The backbone is the group. Once they shared their ideas, Bob and I sat there and connected the songs. It was like directing a play. We're old school; we still write thematic albums."

Fittingly, the record opens with "I'm Alice". A dusty drumbeat sets the tone as guitar wails in the distance. Alice's instantly recognizable rasp takes hold, "I know you're looking for a real good time. So, let me introduce you to a friend of mine. I'm Alice. I'm the Master of Madness; the Sultan of Surprise…so don't be afraid, just look into my eyes."

"Ryan brought in 'I'm Alice', and we were like, 'This NEEDS to open the record'," he goes on. "You don't fight it. You just let it be what it is. It sets up the rest of the whole album."

Ragtime piano and a funked-out bass line cut through the distortion on "Big Boots" as the lyrics detail a diner interaction with a whole lot of double entendre. "It's the funniest song," he grins. "You've got a waitress saying, 'Take me on tour', and the guy says, 'Well, she's got big boots'. That's the joke."

Kane Roberts (a touring and recording collaborator with Alice in years past who briefly rejoined Cooper on the road in 2022) makes a special guest appearance, contributing the raucous and rip-roaring "Dead Don't Dance". Other special contributors to the album include RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's Tom Morello, who co-wrote, and plays and sings backing vocals on "White Line Frankenstein", and BUCKCHERRY's Keith Nelson and MC5's Wayne Kramer, who also co-wrote new songs with Alice. This particular sonic wrecking crew reupped "Road Rats" from 1977's "Lace And Whiskey" as "Road Rats Forever" as "a tribute to the roadies." On the other end of the spectrum, "100 Miles to Go" captured the yearning to get home at the end of a tour. They topped off the journey with a cover of THE WHO's "Magic Bus". Alice grins, "We love the original, so we made it more hard rock."

In the end, the road is as open as ever for Alice Cooper. "There's no downtime for me at all," he leaves off. "I've got this album, this tour, HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES, and a whole lot more. Most guys my age want to rest and relax. I've never felt more up. Physically, I'm in as good of shape as I've ever been. I'm not looking for any way out. I'm not going retire, and I don't want anyone to think I am. I'm at the top of my game right now."

Cooper recently announced the extension of his 2023 North America tour, adding shows through the month of October. The shows October 3-23 will be "An Evening With," and he closes out the month October 25, 26 and 28 with three co-headlining "Halloween Hootenanny" shows with Rob Zombie. This follows his six shows with MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD, along with six of his own "Evening With" shows August 5-22, followed by a monthlong co-headline "Freaks On Parade" tour with Rob Zombie August 24-September 24.

Photo credit: Jenny Risher