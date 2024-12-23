METAL ALLEGIANCE Is 'Talking About' Making New Music In 2025

In a new interview with RadioBypass, TESTAMENT guitarist Alex Skolnick was asked if there has been any talk of METAL ALLEGIANCE writing and recording a third album as the follow-up to 2018's "Volume II: Power Drunk Majesty". He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yes. We've been talking about it for some time. It's always easier said than done, given everybody's schedules, but we're continuing to talk about it and I'm pretty sure that [2025] is the year we will get started on it. So I don't know what it's gonna look like, I don't know how it's going to compare to the past albums. Maybe we'll get our feet wet with an EP or a single — who knows? — but either way, we're gonna get started and see how it goes, probably later this [coming] year."

Since METAL ALLEGIANCE's inception in 2014, the band is comprised of the core four members of: Mark Menghi on bass, Skolnick on guitar, David Ellefson (MEGADETH) on bass, and Mike Portnoy (DREAM THEATER) on drums.

Collaborative tribute experiences like HAIL! and METAL MASTERS eventually led to the founding of METAL ALLEGIANCE a decade ago.

The collective's raucous renditions of classic material from the likes of JUDAS PRIEST, IRON MAIDEN, OZZY OSBOURNE, THIN LIZZY, VAN HALEN and PANTERA in clubs, conventions and cruise ships inevitably led to the creation of an album of brand new material.

METAL ALLEGIANCE has issued two full-length albums so far, 2015's self-titled debut and "Volume II: Power Drunk Majesty", as well as an EP, 2016's "Fallen Heroes".

On January 23, 2025, METAL ALLEGIANCE will perform at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, California.

METAL ALLEGIANCE began as a celebration of heavy metal, powered by the almost tribal bond shared between the extreme music community's most revered trailblazers, armed with a list of contributors onstage (and off) that read like a Wikipedia entry on the genre itself.

Joining the core four at the Anaheim gig will be Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT),Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth (OVERKILL),John Bush (ARMORED SAINT),Doc Coyle (BAD WOLVES, GOD FORBID),Brandon Ellis (THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER),Marty Friedman (MEGADETH),Gary Holt (SLAYER, EXODUS),Andreas Kisser (SEPULTURA),Jeff Loomis (ARCH ENEMY, NEVERMORE),Mark Tornillo (ACCEPT),Angel Vivaldi and more.

The night will be sponsored by Jackson Guitars, EVH Gear, Charvel Guitars and IK Multimedia and will include direct support from OTTTO. Opening the night are WICKED and LOST LEGACY.

As with their previous shows, expect a setlist that balances original material with classic covers of metal royalty.

The Anaheim show from last year drew rave reviews from the metal press, including Metal Talk saying, "If you weren't here, you definitely missed out on probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity." Also, the Vinyl District added, "Fans were treated to some of the very best metal has to offer from a supergroup that truly understands what a live musical performance should be. All hail METAL ALLEGIANCE!"

Menghi commented: "What we have planned for this one might be the most epic. Can't wait to return to our home away from home."

Portnoy said: "It's that time again! Every year, METAL ALLEGIANCE's annual shindig in Anaheim kicks off the year in true metal fashion and is always one of the coolest metal event of the year… can't wait to throw down once again in 2025!"

Skolnick said: "Earlier this year, MA played our first Anaheim show of the post-pandemic era. It was beyond epic and great to return to House Of Blues. It's hard to believe but it's already time to announce and plan for MA Anaheim 2025. As always this will be a whole new show with some added twists and a few special surprises. We'll see you in January!"

Ellefson said: "There's no better way to kick off the new year than throwing down with our friends in the METAL ALLEGIANCE neighborhood. Every year seems to get bigger and better… we'll see you at the show!"

Billy said: "It time to kick off the new year and to get together with our friends in METAL ALLEGIANCE for our traditional performance during the NAMM show. See you in the pit."

Holt said: "Best way to crush our way into 2025? With the world's foremost epic all star band of all time, METAL ALLEGIANCE! Cannot WAIT to jam again with all my friends!"

Coyle said: "It was less than a year ago, that I made my first appearance with METAL ALLEGIANCE, to be back with some of the best to ever to do it is an absolute honor. And as good as last year was, the goal is to make this year even better. I can't wait!"

Kisser said: It's that time again, the best and biggest metal jam in the world. I'm so ready for this, miss this vibe and good energy from these metal masters! Cant wait to see you all in January!"