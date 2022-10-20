ALICE COOPER Taps ROB ZOMBIE And SAMMY HAGAR For 20th Annual 'Christmas Pudding' Concert

Rob Zombie and Sammy Hagar are among the musicians who will take part in Alice Cooper's Christmas Pudding on Saturday, December 3 at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. Alice will also perform at the event, along with GIN BLOSSOMS, SIXWIRE, Wally Palmar of THE ROMANTICS, and comedian Jim Breuer.

Proceeds from Alice Cooper's 20th annual Christmas Pudding fundraiser directly benefit the free music, dance, arts, and vocational programs for teens 12-20 at Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers.

"We are excited to be celebrating our 20th year with a stellar lineup of talent who dedicate their time and passion to help us raise funds for our Rock Teen Centers," said Cooper. "We are grateful to everyone who continues to make this one of the finest shows in the Valley and promise another memorable evening of music and mayhem!"

The annual fundraiser will also include performances from the Solid Rock Dancers, The Bucket Brigade, and the winners of this year's "Proof Is In The Pudding" music and dance competition, Alice's own version of "American Idol".

Ticket prices range from $40 to $300.

Since its launch in 2001, Alice Cooper's annual Christmas Pudding concert has been a way for Alice and his wife Sheryl to raise enough money to open up the center, dubbed "The Rock," where teenagers could be taught dance, music and art in a safe place.

Christmas Pudding's original mission was finally achieved in May 2012, when Alice Cooper's Rock Teen Center opened.

"I'm not a teacher, but I have a great Rolodex," Cooper told the Phoenix New Times back in 2013. "So for Christmas Pudding, I can go through that Rolodex and call different people and they will show up and do a few songs."