ALICE COOPER To Appear At MONSTERPALOOZA Horror Convention In Pasadena In May 2026

Legendary rocker Alice Cooper will make an appearance at the Monsterpalooza horror convention this May 29-31 at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, California to meet fans for pro-photo ops.

Note: Event tickets are required to be purchased first before buying a pro-photo op. No table selfies will be allowed.

Alice will attend Monsterpalooza on Friday, May 29, Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31.

Monsterpalooza event tickets are required to participate and are on sale now at Eventbrite.

Pro-photo ops with Alice are on sale now through only via photography company Celeb Photo Ops.

Reminder: Monsterpalooza event tickets MUST be bought first before buying any pro photo ops. Monsterpalooza event tickets are required to participate, and are sold separately.

Founded in 2008, Monsterpalooza is the world's premiere horror and special FX makeup convention. In 2012, after high demand, Monsterpalooza launched a fall off-shoot convention dubbed Son Of Monsterpalooza.

Monsterpalooza brings together some of Hollywood's most celebrated monster-makers, actors and directors for three days of panels, screenings and presentations. The convention focuses on horror films, practical effects and monster culture.

The weekend is expected to include panel discussions, celebrity guests and more than 400 vendors selling horror-related goods.

"Monsterpalooza is really a celebration of the art of monster-making and the movie magic behind the scenes of creating creatures and characters and the stuff people see on screen," Eliot Brodsky, creator and director of Monsterpalooza, told Pasadena Star-News.

Photo credit: Jenny Risher