EXHORDER's KYLE THOMAS Explains Split With Longtime Drummer SASHA HORN

In a new interview with Metal Horror Madman, EXHORDER frontman Kyle Thomas discussed the band's recent announcement that drummer Sasha Horn was leaving the group in order to "focus on his personal life". Temporarily replacing him on the road will be Corey Pierce of GOD FORBID fame. A permanent replacement for Horn has not yet been announced.

"It's been coming for some time, but it finally came to a head, I think after this last tour," Thomas stated about Horn's departure. "I feel like Sasha's kind of just been in a state of flux for maybe even a couple years now, trying to figure out who he is and what he's doing. I don't wanna get too, too into the personal side of it for him, because that's his story to tell, not mine. But what an amazing drummer he is. I swear, the only person maybe that I've seen hit [the drums] harder than him was Reed Mullin [late CORROSION OF CONFORMITY drummer], and Reed Mullin was a lot bigger than Sasha. So it's amazing, his ability and talent. But I just feel like the guy isn't himself and doesn't… I think he's come to the point where he's ready to find himself and focus on his family. He's got a daughter, he's got parents that are not getting any younger. So I think he's just been doing this for so long, I think he just feels like maybe there's something else. I think he wants to maybe even go to school. Here's a guy who's turning 50 this year, and I guess just saying, 'Maybe I just need a relaunch of myself, just a kind of reset.' And I'm a huge fan of that. I did that when I was in ALABAMA THUNDERPUSSY. I came home broke from a five-week tour where I had strep throat almost the entire tour. And my kids were little. They were missing me. I couldn't pay my bills. And I just took a look and I said, 'I can't do this. I cannot tour like this anymore. I have to raise my children.' And so I put all of that on pause for 10 years until my children were adults. And by that point, they don't need you around, much less want you around all the time. I had their blessing, though. They were, like, 'Dad, you got an opportunity. Go get your brass ring.' And I love that. So family comes first always. I'm 100% in support of that aspect of Sasha making his decision."

Kyle added: "This wasn't a bad parting. We've had bad partings in this band, trust me. And this is not one of them."

Regarding Pierce's addition to EXHORDER's touring lineup, Thomas said: "We talked with a handful of people and watched videos of them, and everybody that we talked with and evaluated would've done an amazing job, I think. But — I don't know —I think the thing that really sealed it for me with Corey, aside from the fact that he's got a pedigree; he's the only drummer that GOD FORBID ever had. I asked him, I said, 'Are you the only drummer that GOD FORBID's ever had?' He said, 'Trust me, I've tried to hand that job off, and no one wants it and no one would let me.' [Laughs] But he comes from the same background as our original drummer, Chris Nail. They're both marching-band guys, drum corps, accomplished jazz-style players that read sheet music. Corey told me he was teaching drum corps at 14 years old. So, the fact that he is 100% from the same background that our original guy was — 'cause Sasha was not; that was not the type of drummer Sasha was. Sasha was more of a basher, punk-style drummer. [He was] very skilled, could do the things that were required in this band, but he did not play in the kind of traditional style that our original drummer played. So, it was an adaptation, but it worked. And it just adds a different flavor, I think. But I feel like with Corey, it's going to be probably a little bit more true to what the original drum parts were, perhaps. I don't know. We have rehearsals starting next week, so we shall see. It's kind of a mystery to everybody right now. But I spoke with Corey on the phone, and we text and stuff. I like him so far. And he just sounds like a super pro, organized, dedicated dude. I know Doc Coyle from GOD FORBID, and as far as I see it, if Doc plays in the band with this guy for this many years, then he's gotta be good people. Because I really respect the shit out of Doc. But Corey's been great, man. He's funny. He's a smart guy, and he's basically been telling me he's playing drums, like, three hours a day right now getting the set prepared. That's dedication. 'Cause I'm not playing the guitar three hours a day, I can tell you that. [Laughs]"

When EXHORDER announced Sasha's exit, the band said in a statement Horn had "decided to step away for the time being from the daily rock lifestyle to focus on his personal life."

EXHORDER continued: "This decision does not impact our touring plans in any way, as we have been fortunate enough to secure the help of GOD FORBID legend Corey Pierce. Corey will join us on 'The Tour Of Unsound Minds' this coming month, so we are in good hands!

"We are excited to jam with Corey, and to bring our live show back to the eastern states for the first time in 2026."

EXHORDER added: "As we have finally completed a two-year touring cycle of 'Defectum Omnium', our canvas is clear and we are excited about following up with our fifth album's writing process. The search for a permanent drummer is underway.

"All of our best to Sasha in his journey, and we thank him for the time, contributions, and sacrifices he made alongside us for all of these years. Best of luck and nothing but love from us moving forward."

Sasha commented: "After eight and a half years, two albums, and countless touring cycles, it is time for me to permanently step away from my position at EXHORDER. All things have come to that split in the path. Best wishes to the guys moving forward. As for myself, I am in search of more time with family, continuing education, and a focus on my own personal creative endeavors.

"So much love to all of my fans. You mean the world to me. I shall see you again when I'm back out in it.

"This is not a farewell, this is a time-out."

EXHORDER's fourth full-length album, "Defectum Omnium", came out in March 2024 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Featuring 12 tracks and ominous cover artwork by Travis Smith (KATATONIA, OPETH),"Defectum Omnium" followed EXHORDER's critically revered 2019 release "Mourn The Southern Skies".

"Defectum Omnium" was recorded in part at Fat Track Studio in Cincinnati, Ohio with engineer Rob Nadler. The LP marked EXHORDER's first with former CANNIBAL CORPSE guitarist Pat O'Brien, who made his live debut with the latter group at the 2022 Maryland Deathfest.

The Maryland Deathfest gig took place three months after guitarist Marzi Montazeri left EXHORDER, explaining at the time in a statement that he "decided to no longer be a part of it."

Shortly after the Houston-based Montazeri announced his departure from EXHORDER, the remaining members of the band — Thomas, bassist Jason VieBrooks and Horn — said that they and Marzi had been "moving in different directions" and assured fans that they would "continue to thrive"

Thomas is now the sole remaining founding member of EXHORDER, which released its debut album, "Slaughter In The Vatican", way back in 1990. In February 2020, EXHORDER parted ways with its original guitarist Vinnie LaBella, who wrote much of the material on "Mourn The Southern Skies". The remaining members of the group later issued a statement saying that they would fulfill their "touring and recording obligations for 2020 and beyond."

EXHORDER released two albums in the early 1990s through the Roadrunner label — the aforementioned "Slaughter In The Vatican" and 1992's "The Law" — before breaking up, with Kyle going on to form FLOODGATE and also briefly appearing live as the vocalist for TROUBLE, which he later joined on a full-time basis (and is still a member of).

EXHORDER is cited by many as the originator of the riff-heavy power-groove approach popularized by PANTERA.

Photo credit: Erik Hernandez / EHP Photography (courtesy of Nuclear Blast Records and Earsplit PR)