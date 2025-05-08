ALICE IN CHAINS Drummer SEAN KINNEY Suffers 'Medical Emergency; Tonight's Show Canceled

ALICE IN CHAINS was forced to cancel its concert tonight (Thursday, May 8) at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut after drummer Sean Kinney suffered "a non-life-threatening medical emergency".

Earlier tonight, the band released the following statement via social media: "After our soundcheck this evening at the Mohegan Sun Arena, Sean experienced a non-life-threatening medical emergency. We unfortunately have to cancel tonight's show. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. Refunds are available at the point of purchase."

ALICE IN CHAINS is scheduled to appear at a few festivals this month, including the MMRBQ in Camden, New Jersey (May 10),Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio (May 11) and Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida (May 16). They have also lined up several other headlining shows, in Nashville, Tennessee (May 13) and Dothan, Alabama (May 15). ALICE IN CHAINS is also on the bill for the final BLACK SABBATH/Ozzy Osbourne show on July 5 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

In a recent interview with "Whiplash", the KLOS radio show hosted by Full Metal Jackie, ALICE IN CHAINS singer William DuVall was asked where things stand with him and his bandmates at the moment. He responded: "Well, we're excited for these dates we have coming up in May. We're excited to get out there and see everyone. We are in regular contact and communication, and so we'll just have to see what comes after May. I really wouldn't wanna say anything more than that. But we're excited about these shows in May. We're really looking forward to it."

ALICE IN CHAINS had only played one concert since 2023 — an appearance at last year's Sick New World festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the last four years, ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell has released two solo albums, 2021's "Brighten" and 2024's "I Want Blood", and has toured extensively in support of both efforts, performing material spanning his solo career and ALICE IN CHAINS.

ALICE IN CHAINS regrouped in 2006 with DuVall joining the band, and released its third LP with DuVall in the lineup, "Rainier Fog", in August 2018.

Prior to joining ALICE IN CHAINS, DuVall was a member of punk rock bands AWARENESS VOID OF CHAOS, NEON CHRIST, BL'AST! and FINAL OFFERING. DuVall's long musical history also includes COMES WITH THE FALL and Cantrell's solo work.

Cantrell befriended the members of COMES WITH THE FALL in the early 2000s, playing shows with the band on the West Coast, then enlisting the musicians to tour with him as both opening act and backing group in support of his album "Degradation Trip".

DuVall appears on the last three ALICE IN CHAINS albums: 2009's "Black Gives Way To Blue", 2013's "The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here" and the aforementioned "Rainier Fog".