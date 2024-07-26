ALICE IN CHAINS' JERRY CANTRELL Announces 'I Want Blood' Solo Album, Shares New Solo Single 'Vilified'

ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist Jerry Cantrell will release a new solo album, "I Want Blood", on October 18 via Double J Music.

"This record is a serious piece of work. It's a motherfucker," Cantrell says of the collection. "It's hard, no doubt, and completely unlike 'Brighten'. And that's what you want, to end up in a different place. There's a confidence to this album. I think it's some of my best songwriting and playing, and certainly some of my best singing."

A preview of "I Want Blood" comes with today's release of "Vilified". The album opener showcases an energy that rivals any of Cantrell's previous work — powerful, nuanced, and electric — setting the tone for the 45-minute album.

"'Vilified" travels a lot of places in just four and a half minutes," Cantrell continues. "It's got a ferocity and really aggressive vibe to it."

"I Want Blood", co-produced by Cantrell and Joe Barresi (TOOL, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, MELVINS),was recorded at Barresi's JHOC Studio in Pasadena, California. The album also features contributions from bass heavyweights Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES) and Robert Trujillo (METALLICA),drummers Gil Sharone (TEAM SLEEP, STOLEN BABIES) and Mike Bordin (FAITH NO MORE),and backing vocals from Lola Colette and Greg Puciato (BETTER LOVERS, ex-THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN).

"I Want Blood" track listing:

01. Vilified

02. Off The Rails

03. Afterglow

04. I Want Blood

05. Echoes Of Laughter

06. Throw Me A Line

07. Let It Lie

08. Held Your Tongue

09. It Comes

Album pre-orders, which include CD, digital and multiple 2LP variants are available here. Exclusive to the 2LP vinyl versions of "I Want Blood" are atmospheric, spoken-word versions of each song on the album.

Cantrell kicks off a North American tour this evening, joining BUSH for a seven-week trek across the continent.

Cantrell's latest solo album, "Brighten", came out in October 2021. The LP was Jerry's first project without ALICE IN CHAINS in 19 years. "Brighten" was co-produced by Jerry with film composer Tyler Bates and Cantrell's longtime engineer Paul Figueroa. They welcomed a dynamic cast of supporting players, including drummers Gil Sharone and Abe Laboriel, Jr. (Paul McCartney),pedal steel master Michael Rozon, Vincent Jones on piano, Wurlitzer, and organ. Other rock legends added to the fun of this LP, including Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES) on select bass tracks, Puciato handling all of the background vocals and Barresi overseeing the mixing of "Brighten". Together, they recorded eight originals and the LP closes with an approved-by-Elton John cover of his classic "Goodbye" as the finale.

Cantrell's band for his 2022 "Brighten" solo tour consisted of Tyler Bates (guitar),Greg Puciato (backing vocals),Gil Sharone (drums),George Adrian (bass),Michael Rozon (pedal steel) and Jason Achilles (keyboards). The set included songs from "Brighten", along with favorite hits from Jerry's catalog.

Jerry's career outside of ALICE IN CHAINS has consisted of two other solo albums and contributions to major film soundtracks. Cantrell's first solo album, "Boggy Depot", was released in 1998, followed by his second album, the aforementioned "Degradation Trip". In addition to his solo artist work, Jerry has released music on soundtracks for several films, including "Spider-Man", "The Cable Guy", "John Wick 2", "Last Action Hero" and "The Punisher".

ALICE IN CHAINS regrouped in 2006 with William DuVall joining the band, and released its third LP with DuVall in the lineup, "Rainier Fog", in August 2018.

Earlier this month, it was announced that STONE SOUR and MINISTRY drummer Roy Mayorga will sit behind the kit for Cantrell during the ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist's summer 2024 tour.

The trek, which will be headlined by BUSH, will launch on July 26 at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, Oregon and will conclude on September 15 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Also appearing on the bill will be CANDLEBOX.

Mayorga announced his addition to Cantrell's band in a social media post on July 8. He wrote: "Super excited to announce that I'll be hitting the road this summer with Jerry Cantrell supporting BUSH for their 'Loaded: The Greatest Hits' tour, which means I'll be taking break from MINISTRY for a while, but I shall return at some point. Look forward to rocking out with you all this summer."

Mayorga joined STONE SOUR in 2006 and was a touring drummer for HELLYEAH after Vinnie Paul Abbott passed away in 2018. Five years ago, he played drums on three tracks on LAMB OF GOD guitarist Mark Morton's solo album.

Mayorga played on MINSTRY's last two studio albums and has toured with the group since 2021.

Photo credit: Darren Craig