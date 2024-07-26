  • facebook
Watch: AXL ROSE Joins BILLY JOEL On Stage At Final Show Of Record-Breaking 10-Year Residency At Madison Square Garden

July 26, 2024

GUNS N' ROSES singer Axl Rose joined Billy Joel on stage at the final show of Joel's run at Madison Square Garden in New York City Thursday night (July 25) to perform three songs: covers of WINGS' "Live And Let Die" and AC/DC's "Highway To Hell", as well as Joel's 1980 hit "You May Be Right". Fan-filmed video of Axl's appearance can be seen below.

Rose previously performed "Highway To Hell" with Joel at a 2017 concert at Los Angeles's Dodger Stadium.

Thursday night's concert marked Joel's 150th show at the iconic New York City venue.

In December 2013, Joel was named Madison Square Garden’s first-ever music franchise, joining the ranks of the storied venue's other original franchises — the New York Knicks and New York Rangers. The record-breaking residency began in January 2014 with Joel playing one show every month at the Garden for, as Joel said at the time, "as long as the demand continues."

Billy said: "When this franchise run at Madison Square Garden began in January 2014, I said I'd play one show a month 'as long as the demand continues.' I never imagined I'd still be playing one show a month 10 years later. It's a testament to my amazing fans, and the 1.6 million people from around the world who have already been part of this historic residency. Now, after ten incredible years, it feels right to conclude this journey with my 150th lifetime show at the Garden."

Billy first played at the Garden nearly 46 years ago.

Joel holds two performance-related records at MSG. He has set the record for the "Most Lifetime Performances By Any Artist," with a tally of 136 shows. Additionally, he holds the record for the "Most Consecutive Performances By Any Artist," having completed 90 shows in a row.

