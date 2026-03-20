ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ's BLUE MEDUSA Releases New Single 'Checkmate'

BLUE MEDUSA, the new band led by former ARCH ENEMY and THE AGONIST vocalist Alissa White-Gluz, has released "Checkmate", a striking new single that marks a powerful evolution in both sound and creative vision.

White-Gluz is joined in BLUE MEDUSA by guitarists Alyssa Day (MINDSCAR, ABSENTIA) and Dani Sophia (ex-Till Lindemann). Bassist Alicia Vigil (DRAGONFORCE, VIGIL OF WAR) and drummer Delaney Jaster (STITCHED UP HEART) will also take part in BLUE MEDUSA's live shows.

Beloved for her commanding presence in extreme metal, White-Gluz steps forward here with a renewed sense of freedom, fully embracing the breadth of her vocal range and artistic identity. "Checkmate" showcases a dynamic fusion of melody, heaviness, and razor-sharp precision, delivering a track that is as catchy as it is emotionally resonant. The crushing new single was written by White-Gluz, Day and Sophia, and mixed and mastered by Kile Odell.

"This is a song where everything just clicked," says White-Gluz.

"'Checkmate' is an extremely cathartic song for me. It was created in one of those flow states where the lyrics and melodies and rhythms just write themselves and you get the feeling that you're on to something powerful. It's probably the heaviest thing I've written in terms of lyrics, and probably the lightest of what we have cooking in terms of sound.

"I wanted to share the intensity of these feelings with fans and give them something to hold on to.

"I'm so happy to see so much support for BLUE MEDUSA already; fans can look forward to more dark, heavy, brutal and haunting music very soon."

Beyond the music, "Checkmate" also highlights White-Gluz's expanding role as a visual storyteller. Co-directing the music video with Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films — whom she previously collaborated with on high-ranking videos for "The Wolf You Feed" with Nita Strauss and "I Am A Machine" with Kat Von D — she brings a cinematic, detail-driven approach that elevates the track into a fully immersive experience. Built around a unique, outside-the-box concept developed by White-Gluz, the video unfolds within a game of chess, where each move carries deliberate allegory and layered symbolism.

"I know what every frame is for," jokes White-Gluz. "I'll share that someday, but for now, I welcome fans to dive deeper into the meaning and develop their own interpretations. That's what makes videos and movies fun and interesting, in my opinion."

The result is a release that feels both familiar and refreshingly new, bridging the gap between longtime fans of her work and listeners discovering her for the first time. "Checkmate" balances melody with intensity, offering a thought-provoking and emotionally charged entry point into what promises to be a bold new chapter.

BLUE MEDUSA will appear at major U.S. festivals this year, including Louder Than Life and Aftershock.

In a recent interview with Germany's Metal Hammer magazine, Alissa was asked how difficult it was for her to announce her departure from ARCH ENEMY last November after an 11-year tenure with the extreme metal titans. She responded: "It was definitely difficult but change is always a wild mix of fear and excitement. When you spend that many years with something, it becomes a huge part of your life and identity. So making that announcement wasn't something I took lightly. I had devoted an enormous amount of my creative energy to the project for more than half of my career."

She continued: "I really love music and art, I can't bear to treat it like just another day at the office. That's why I put so much extra care and intention into every lyric, performance, recording, and visual that I do. I felt a real responsibility to handle the announcement with respect for the fans, for the music, and for myself. Just getting straight to the point felt like the only way to honor my past while also stepping confidently into what comes next."

Regarding the reaction to her exit from ARCH ENEMY, Alissa said: "The fans' and industry peers' responses honestly blew me away. There was so much love, encouragement, and genuine support, more than ever before, and it felt incredibly energizing. What really stood out to me was how strongly people connected to the idea of my growth and evolution. It made me feel deeply grateful and also very motivated. It reinforced that the connection we've built is strong, and that it naturally carries forward. That is something I have always been focused on in my career: stepping outside of my comfort zone and outside of the box so that I can have artistic freedom without being typecast. That support gave me a lot of confidence and excitement about the future, because I really do believe that art and artists are meant to evolve."

White-Gluz, former vocalist of Canadian extreme metallers THE AGONIST, joined ARCH ENEMY in 2014 as the replacement for Angela Gossow. Angela, who joined ARCH ENEMY in 2000 and made her debut on the now-classic "Wages Of Sin" (2001),stepped down as frontwoman and is now focusing on management, while Alissa took her place.

ARCH ENEMY released four studio albums with White-Gluz on vocals: "War Eternal" (2014),"Will To Power" (2017),"Deceivers" (2022) and "Blood Dynasty" (2025).

Throughout her career, the now-40-year-old Alissa has consistently used her music as a vehicle for social change, addressing pressing issues such as environmental conservation, veganism, and the ethical treatment of animals.

ARCH ENEMY played its final show with White-Gluz at the closing concert of the band's European "Blood Dynasty" 2025 tour with AMORPHIS, ELUVEITIE and GATECREEPER on November 15, 2025 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Photo credit: Jeremy Saffer