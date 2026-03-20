NEUROSIS Surprise Releases First New Album In A Decade, 'An Undying Love For A Burning World'

Long-running Oakland, California-based band NEUROSIS has surprise released a brand new album titled "An Undying Love For A Burning World" today via Neurot Recordings.

Evolution can be ugly and beautiful, painful and euphoric. "An Undying Love For A Burning World" is the first new release from NEUROSIS in a decade, and a potent statement of intent and rebirth — one that marks the first new steps of resolve and resilience.

NEUROSIS says: "We need this, perhaps more than ever, and we suspect we are not alone. The trials and tribulations in our personal lives and as a band, combined with simply trying to navigate the insanity of our society, with the stress, anxiety, and isolation that come with it can be excruciating. Add to that the existential confusion and sorrow of the climate crisis and the sixth mass extinction. It is enough to cause you to completely lose your mind if you can't find release or catharsis. This strange emotionally charged music has always been our method of trying to survive this and this is what we've always been singing about. When you have spent a lifetime engaged with these energies and utilizing this form of expression to purge and purify, it feels detrimental to our well being to let it sit idle and neglected. This was now or never."

"An Undying Love For A Burning World" is an epic album of colossal hypnotism — beautiful, fearsome and utterly compelling in a way that only NEUROSIS can be. Aaron Turner (SUMAC, ISIS) joins the band on vocals and guitar, a name whose legacy is intertwined with the band's own and a true kindred spirit.

"He came straight out of the gate contributing, writing and presenting ideas," says the band. "His energy matches ours perfectly. It's as if he was always meant to be there." Aaron adds, "From the moment I first heard Neurosis over 30 years ago, I felt this was the music my heart and mind had been seeking but not yet heard. Now after many years travelling along various musical paths of my own, the singular sound and spirit embodied by NEUROSIS continues to speak to the depths of my being. It is an honor and a true pleasure to have been welcomed so warmly into a band that not only shaped my perspective on the limitless possibilities of music — but has lived and exemplified the necessity of upholding creative integrity and camaraderie above all else."

NEUROSIS have never been afraid of change, and here they embrace endless regeneration, surrendering to the emotional exorcism through heaviness and distortion that their music incites. Just as the universe tends towards balance, NEUROSIS's cacophony of noise, rhythm and dissonance always resolves towards moments of beauty. The addition of Turner's powerful vocals and wildly creative and unhinged approach to guitar proves to be a vital force as Neurosis find themselves again at the mercy of evolution and expression.

On every song in the band's history, NEUROSIS shifts restlessly between tension and relief, invoking a feeling both feral and transcendent in listeners. The band describe their songwriting process as an inescapable impulse to create with each other — a need rather than a choice. Indeed, the band insist that their return is "not a reunion — we never broke up."

"An Undying Love For A Burning World" was recorded by Scott Evans (KOWLOON WALLED CITY, SUMAC, AND GREAT FALLS) at Studio Litho in Seattle during three weekends this winter, and mixed in three days just six weeks before release at Evan's Antisleep Audio in Oakland.

NEUROSIS will play their first show in seven years on the traditional lands of the Blackfeet Nation in Montana as part of Fire In The Mountains festival by special invitation of Firekeeper Alliance, a non-profit dedicated to reducing youth suicide in Indian Country.

Fire In The Mountains is a unique festival known for bringing epic music to epic landscapes with the intent of reconnecting and immersing oneself with the natural world, and strengthening our ancestral roots as human beings — an aim which aligns directly with NEUROSIS's deep-rooted power.

"I cannot think of a more appropriate environment for us to return to the stage," comments Steve Von Till, who also serves on the board of Firekeeper Alliance. "Last year's Fire In The Mountains festival was the most profound music event I have ever been a part of. The weekend took on a healing, cathartic ceremonial nature that is difficult to put into words. Using emotionally heavy music to build community and collectively stare darkness in the eye is something we have always believed in, but using it to directly address the heartbreaking reality of suicide, grief, loss and trauma is taking it to another level."

"An Undying Love For A Burning World" track listing:

01. We Are Torn Wide Open (00:52)

02. Mirror Deep (05:39)

03. First Red Rays (08:27

04. Blind (09:05)

05. Seething And Scattered (08:13)

06. Untethered (04:02)

07. In The Waiting Hours (10:15)

08. Last Light (16:57)